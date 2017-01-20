Modern Woman: Sofia Vergara is Launching a Latino Digital Media Company

"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara is teaming up with Emiliano Calemzuk, former CEO of Shine Americas and president of Fox TV Studios, and her longtime business partner Luis Balaguer, founder of Latin World Entertainment, to form digital media company Raze.

The startup will launch later this year as a mobile- and video-first destination, featuring Latin-focused news, lifestyle, and beauty stories, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

While the Raze platform will debut in mid-2017, the company is already at work on the other main component of its business, a production company that will produce Latin-focused content to sell to TV networks and streaming video services.

"We want to become the voice of a Latino perspective and we'll do that on our platform," Calemzuk said.

Raze won't be the first company to go after a millennial Latino audience. Univision created digital platform Flama for shortform video. Meanwhile, MiTu launched as part of a wave of multi-channel networks on YouTube.

It's good news to see a Latina Sophia Vergara taken seriously as a business woman. Recently, The Washington Post run an article asking "to end the tired awards show jokes at Sofia Vergara’s expense, which are stereotyped and hypersexualized.

At the Golden Globes on Sunday, Sofia Vergara walked out to introduce the ceremony’s three Miss Golden Globes and said, before starting to giggle: “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has an anal tradition,” “I didn’t mean anal,” she continued, as if her accent prevented her from being able to pronounce the word “annual.” “They have an anus tradition. They have a tradition that they do every year. . .”