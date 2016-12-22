Game Over?

In your quest to search for the perfect gift for your electronic savvy kid, there is one gift you might have a hard time finding at stores. The Nintendo Classic has been flying off the shelves since its debut this week. Advanced orders of the console have been at an extreme high.

The game system is a throwback to the 80’s most popular video game system but only one third of the original size. It comes with 30 built in games such as Super Mario Brothers and Castlevania. You can plug in into your TV via HDMI cable and not have to worry about any updates or special maps…. it’s all plug and play!

In the recent weeks retailers like Wal-Mart, Urban Outfitters, and Amazon have had flash sales of the NES Classic Edition and many people have been able to get their hands on the most popular Christmas gift of 2016.

If you think time has run out for you in your quest for the NES, there might still be a glimmer of hope. A spoke person for the video game store chain GameStop confirmed that there would be stock of the game system this week. Whatever is available at your local store, it will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

It is best to contact your local GameStop and check on gamestop.com for any updates on availability. In addition each store will have a display showing the exact number of NEC Classic Editions available to buy before stores open in the morning.

This will give you an idea if the game system is worth waiting in a long line for at your local store. Best Buy is also got into the Nintendo sale craze by having a one- day flash sale in over 1000 of its stores nationwide. There is a possibility that other huge retailers will plan to release whatever stock they have left.

If you are one of those desperate last minute shoppers and are willing to pay more than the asked $60 for the system. You can always take your chance with Ebay but you most likely will not have the game system under your tree for Christmas.