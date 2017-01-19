Want to be a poltician? Here’s how.

If you’ve ever been curious about the election process in Philly, you can now get answers to all your questions.

An effort from the Philadelphia Democratic Progressive Committee to educate those who wish to run for office, the panel discussion set to continue within the upcoming months and elections have been designed to encourage the public to get involved in the political process.

The event was held at the Church of Holy Trinity at Rittenhouse Square and held more than 50 people who are looking to run for political office.

“If more people had more faith in their government and their elected officials, and their party officials were doing the right thing I truly believe we’d have a better government,” Brent Mandel 8th Ward Committee Member and Former Candidate for City Controller.

In the Spring of 2017 and 2018, Philadelphia's 1,686 voting precincts will collectively ELECT 5,058 Election Board Officials and 3,372 Committee People from each major party. These figures come close to 12,000 open seats in the lower unpaid government offices.

The positions the panel is working to get the public to join in are the lower positions - the Election Board Officials and Committee People.The group defines Election Board Officials as those who “are in charge of polling places,” while “Committee People are Party Officials tasked with ensuring that people in their neighborhood show up to vote in force. It's time to get involved,” a statement on the group’s Facebook page.

And with the positions they are encouraging have many open slots and thus are ones that allow many members of the public to get engaged.

“If more people who are engaged in this process are engaged for the right reasons, if more people are engaged in this process because they want to see someone run so we can have better government and have someone give us more faith in government then we’ll get more elected officials who will deliver better government,” said Mendell on the purpose of the meeting.

This isn't just another panel that encourages you to run; we're going to help you understand legal and technical processes, give you specific information about your voting division, help with campaign literature, and provide follow-up support and guidance to those who want it.