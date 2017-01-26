Trump gets booed during visit to Philly

As President Trump spoke to Republicans attending the GOP retreat in Philadelphia, several thousand protesters took to the streets to express their dissent. Whether holding signs stating "Protect my health care," and "Water is Life," or booing at the arrival of the president, protesters tried to get their voices heard by the GOP and the president at Thursday's protest.

While the president was focused on hitting on familiar themes from his campaign, including helping American workers, ending illegal immigration and rebuilding the country's military, protesters were outside for everything from immigration rights to reproductive rights.

"I'm here because I want history to show that I resisted, that I did not choose this president, 3 million people did not choose this president and my future great-grandchildren and grandchildren will be affected by these policies. I want them to understand that I resisted," said Sandra Sanchez, a protester.

"I'm an immigrant. I'm a U.S. citizen. I've always considered myself an American until now. I feel rejected by the society that has brought this man to power," Sanchez stated.

From a march that started at the corner of Broad St and Arch St to a die-in staged a block away from the Loews individual protesters as well as social justice groups from different organizations in the city, including Juntos and Black and Brown Worker's Collective.

Ethel Towns, a participant in the die-in, shared that she thought healthcare was one of the overarching issues that could affect the highest amounts of people. "As a senior, we need our Medicare, we need our healthcare, we need our every kind of care we can get as a senior," Towns stated. "And I'm also here for my grandchildren, so that as they come of age, they'll have something to look forward to, as far their voting rights. So they don't have to go the back alleys if they choose to get an abortion to get it."

The protesters traveled from the intersection of 13th and Market Street around City Hall to the BNY Melon Center, where they then charged the building. Those who made it inside were removed, and the police formed a blockade preventing participants from going inside the building.

The protest during the day had several thousand participants with participants increasing as the day went on into the night.

"I'm not black, I never will be. I don't know what it's like to be black in this country. I'm not an immigrant, I'm the grandchild of them. I'll never be an immigrant. I am not covered under Obamacare - fortunately my husband ha coverage under his job so we're not dependent on that. I'm not gay and I'm not going to be gay. But my feeling is if people feel oppressed and people are suffering in some way, I as a privileged person and by privileged I mean as someone if you are not one of those categories you are privileged," said Julie Izzo a protester. "As a person of privilege, you have a social responsibility to work with those who need your help."

Additional protests are set to continue on Friday as the GOP retreat reaches its end.

Trump Protest in Center City