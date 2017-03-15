A trip to Holland at the Philadelphia Flower Show

This year's show, “Holland: Flowering the World," is loaded with more than 30,000 tulips in the entrance garden, the Ecodome, a 3,500-square-foot igloo-shape exhibit, features Dutch-grown plants and showcases the Netherlands' sustainable technologies, and top horticulturists and designers along with award winning landscape and floral designers from the Netherlands.

AL DIA News was able to get a peek of what the general public will see this week.



