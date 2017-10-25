Seth Williams, sentenced to 5 years in prison

Former Philadelphia attorney Seth Williams, who was arrested three months ago after pleading guilty to receiving gifts in exchange for legal favors, was sentenced Tuesday to spend five years behind bars.

The sentence, promulgated by federal judge Paul S. Diamond, is the maximum that the law provides for the charge of bribery and corruption.

In addition to the prison sentence, Williams will have to pay a fine of $ 100,000, a sum he had committed to partially pay back last June when he pleaded guilty to the crime of bribery under the condition of not facing another 28 criminal charges.

According to press reports, the Philadelphia district attorney once again acknowledged the gravity of his crimes and apologized for having stained the office, whose election he called "the honor of my life."

While the former strongman of the Prosecutor's Office looked reduced to the slightest expression, Judge Diamond showed no mercy.

During the reading of the sentence, Diamond held nothing back against Williams. “Almost from the time you took office, you sold yourself to the parasites you surrounded yourself with,” Diamond said. “You humiliated the men and women of the District Attorney’s Office.”

The judge did not stay there, he also referred to Williams' request that he be granted a time of release under electronic supervision to visit his mother and "put her affairs in order."

Diamond ridiculed Williams by reminding him that he stole money from his mother's foundation to project a “high-roller” image to the “parasites [with whom he] surrounded” himself.

On June 29, Williams pleaded guilty to receiving bribes from businessman Mohammad Ali in return for another 28 counts of being charged.

The confession came a week after Ali claimed that he had indeed filled luxurious gifts to the district ex-mayor.

In particular, Williams accepted to have received from Ali travels to luxurious resorts in the Dominican Republic, he accepted to have defrauded his own electoral committee after having used the money of his campaign for personal expenses and to have appropriated of resources directed to a center of attention directed by his mother.

"Mr. Williams admitted that he sold his office in exchange for a series of corrupt payments that included travel, cars and other costly goods. Mr. Williams admitted that he fraudulently took over money that did not belong to him and that he fraudulently used the city's resources for his benefit, "said US Attorney William Fitzpatrick.

In this way, Williams' public career ends after eight years as head of the Prosecution Office, a position he came up with, generating huge hopes for change after Lynne Abraham's 19 years in command.