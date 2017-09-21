Puerto Ricans in Philly launched a campaign to help people affected by hurricane María

In less than two weeks, Hurricanes Irma and Maria whipped Puerto Rico, leaving behind thousands of casualties, millionaire losses and a humanitarian crisis that does not wait.

That is why the organizers of the Puerto Rican Parade in Philly announced that this year's party has the special mission of raising funds to help the people affected on the island.

The Puerto Rican organization Concilio has just enabled on its website a platform to receive monetary donations through credit cards or PayPal.

Likewise, #UnidosPaPR campaign was launched in social media to spread the word to as much Philadelphians they can and whom want to contribute with money.

One of the receptions spots will be the Children's Crisis Treatment Center at Fairhill Square Park (425 W. Lehigh Ave.), where people will be able to donate in person this Sunday, September 24 from 3 to 5 pm.

Other organizations, such as Taller Puertorriqueño and Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha, along with social and political leaders from the community, have joined efforts to support humanitarian relief work on the island.

All organizations and leaders of the Puerto Rican community will hold a press conference this afternoon at 5:30 at Concilio (141 East Hunting Park Avenue) to inform on the logistics of the campaign.

This is a developing story.