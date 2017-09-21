Advertisement

Puerto Ricans in Philly launched a campaign to help people affected by hurricane María

by Edwin Lopez
 09/21/2017 - 12:54
in
Banner Image: 
Unidos pa' Puerto Rico
Banner Headline: 
Unidos pa' PR
Banner Image caption: 
Unidos pa' PR
Detalle de un árbol caído por el paso del huracán María este miércoles 20 de septiembre, en San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Detalle de un árbol caído por el paso del huracán María este miércoles 20 de septiembre, en San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Puerto Ricans in Philly launched a campaign to help people affected by hurricane María

Concilio, among other community leaders, has kick off #UnidosPa'PR, a campiang to raise money to support humanitarian aid in Puerto Rico. 


By Edwin López Moya
September 21, 2017

In less than two weeks, Hurricanes Irma and Maria whipped Puerto Rico, leaving behind thousands of casualties, millionaire losses and a humanitarian crisis that does not wait.

That is why the organizers of the Puerto Rican Parade in Philly announced that this year's party has the special mission of raising funds to help the people affected on the island.

The Puerto Rican organization Concilio has just enabled on its website a platform to receive monetary donations through credit cards or PayPal.

Likewise, #UnidosPaPR campaign was launched in social media to spread the word to as much Philadelphians they can and whom want to contribute with money.

21740427_10210426944531882_6114246010877942458_n-2.jpg

One of the receptions spots will be the Children's Crisis Treatment Center at Fairhill Square Park (425 W. Lehigh Ave.), where people will be able to donate in person this Sunday, September 24 from 3 to 5 pm.

Other organizations, such as Taller Puertorriqueño and Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha, along with social and political leaders from the community, have joined efforts to support humanitarian relief work on the island.

All organizations and leaders of the Puerto Rican community will hold a press conference this afternoon at 5:30 at Concilio (141 East Hunting Park Avenue) to inform on the logistics of the campaign.

This is a developing story.

TAGS
puerto rico
Huracán María
boricuas
Philadelphia

What do you think about this story?

More in Local

Photograph by Samantha Madera. Copyright City of Philadelphia.
The State of Women and Girls in Philadelphia
Proyección de Clínica de Migrantes en el Fraklin Institute, documental sobre la experiencia de Puentes de Salud en Filadelfia. Foto: Yesid vargas / AL DÍA News
HBO to Debut Clínica de Migrantes, the story of Puentes de Salud
Antonia Villarruel es la decana de la Facultad de Enfermería de la Universidad de Pensilvania. Samantha Laub/AL DÍA News
Antonia Villarruel: The Latina who became a referent of herself
Óscar López Rivera. Foto: Edwin López Moya / AL DÍA News
"Colonialism is a crime against humanity": Óscar López Rivera