Prospanica celebrates mega professional meeting in Philadelphia

This week, Philadelphia will be the meeting point for thousands of African American and Hispanic professionals from across the country, who come together at the Annual Prospanica Conference and Exhibition and the National Black MBA Association: Power of Performance: Leadership to the Next Level.

The conference, whose objective is to promote and strengthen the ties between professionals from all over the country, offers a space for networking and to learn the latest in professional and educational opportunities, as well as a complete program of conferences and trainings with international experts from the corporate world.

Thomás Savino, CEO of Prospanica, visited AL DÍA to talk about the event, which runs from Wednesday, September 26 until next Saturday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and brings together more than 10,000 attendees, dozens of universities and 300 companies.

"This is the first time we have held the conference along with the National Black MBA Association, which is a great achievement for us because it is a “can’t miss” event for any organization and professional interested in strengthening ties with companies and developing their competitions," said Savino.

The conference is full of events designed to meet all kinds of professional needs, from very early yoga classes every morning to a job fair with more than 300 aspiring companies from the region.

One of the most anticipated events will be the one that will take place the night of this Wednesday. This is the Brilliant Prospanica Gala, "a unique celebration - in Savino's words - focused on highlighting the leadership achievements of the Hispanic professional community." During the ceremony, Prospanica will recognize several Latino executives from the region.

For the CEO of Prospanica, the fact that Latino professionals have access to this type of scenario - where talks are held with international experts or in which there will be several panels and sessions aimed at touching the issues of leadership and professional development - is a an unforgettable opportunity because it allows to boost the Latin presence in management positions in the corporate world.

Prospanica is a nearly 30-year-old organization that brings together 30,000 Hispanic professionals in 47 cities across the country.

Get to know the complete program schedule of the Prospanica Conference and Exhibition and the National Black MBA Association - Philadelphia 2017.