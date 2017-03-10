Pro tips for eating (vegetarian) in Philly

New Yorkers love to joke about their little cousin to the south, but Philadelphia has seriously upped its culinary in recent years and is 75 percent less likely to be referred to as “Filthy” in casual conversation among snobby New Yorker residents.

Cara Parks, journalist from Roads & Kingdoms (Winner for Best Travel Journalism Site by the Society of American Travel Writers), goes back to the city where she lived for many years and rediscovers the best places to eat and entertain:

She is willing to try Zahav, Israeli cuisine in the hands of Chef Michael Solomonov. Eater magazine named it one of the best restaurants in the country. Here’s a recipe for their hummus, which is known for being silky and wonderfully rich.

Cara Parks has also in mind Stogie Joe’s Tavern where they make great upside-down square pizza, and Pizzeria Beddia.

Despite being know as a meat city, Roads & Kingdoms made also a good selection for vegetarian dining in the City of Brotherly Love.

There's obviously the stand-outs like Vedge (they have a cookbook; it's fantastic) and its cheaper, bistro off-shoot V Street and Vetri, with a vegetarian tasting menu, but not that cheap.

You can also find some fantastic Ethiopian food at Abyssinia in an atmosphere that I can confidently describe as an over-large, West Philly living room. And not to be missed: Mama's Vegetarian, rightly known for Mama's excellent falafel. And Lastly, Miss Rachel's Pantry.