President & CEO of the PA Convention Center speaks on workforce diversity, AL DÍA Philadelphia Diverse City Career Fair

For the 18th consecutive year, AL DÍA will be having their annual Philadelphia Diverse City Career Fair.

Over the last 14 years, the annual event has been held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, in the heart of downtown Philadelphia.

“It’s an honor for the Center to have a long-standing relationship with AL DÍA in hosting this event,” John J. McNichol, President & CEO of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, said in an email.

Each year, AL DÍA provides an opportunity for top employers in Philadelphia to connect with diverse talent, while also providing an opportunity for diverse Philadelphia residents to learn about the variety of job and career opportunities available in the city.

McNichol praised the growth the career fair has had over the years for job-seeking attendees, exhibitors, and participating companies. Moreover, he highlighted the valuable information and experiences that will be provided through a number of panel discussions, keynote speakers, and breakout sessions.

"We are very happy to partner with AL DÍA and are looking forward to another successful year," McNichol added.

Diversity is the name of the game each year with this career fair. As the home of the career fair for the last 14 years, diversity has also been an important part of the Convention Center's culture, as the Authority has remained committed to ensuring equal opportunity to economic opportunities available at the Center. One measure of that commitment to diversity and inclusion is the Board of Director's dedication to offering insight and oversight of the Authority's operations and creating fair opportunity for Woman, Minority or Disabled Business Enterprise (WMDBE) vendors and contractors.

The Center has also initiated contract management systems which allow them to more effectively manage their diverse supplier relationships.

Like AL DÍA, the Center wants to help provide opportunities for all the diverse people who make up the city of Philadelphia.

"Diversity in the workforce empowers organizations by allowing people from various and unique backgrounds to contribute," said McNichol. "Our customers and stakeholders benefit from this approach to innovative problem solving and broadened perspectives – all of which begin with a diverse workforce."

Creating a diverse workforce is the end goal each year AL DÍA hosts the career fair, and as a partner over the last 14 years, the Center has been a valuable asset towards pushing that goal.

"As a majority-minority city, Philadelphia is made richer organically by representation in the workforce," McNichol added. "Efforts to remove barriers to employment and promotions for a diverse workforce only strengthen the City’s business community with a greater understanding and appreciation for people of varied backgrounds, races and religions."

It's time to embrace diversity in the workforce, while making it more accepted throughout the city.

The AL DÍA Philadelphia Diverse City Career Fair will take place on April 25, 2019 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

Admission is free, but registration is required. Attendees are encouraged to upload resumes upon regisration, and also bring 20-30 copies of their resume.

