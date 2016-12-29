Philly’s Gayborhood Continues to Tackle Race

After the release of this video:

Video of A3hOVbKGpfs

A new discussion of racial discrimination in the gayborhood was restarted in Philadelphia. The video depicts the owner of iCandy owner, Darryl DePiano, using a racial slur in reference to his black patrons in the city, there was an uproar of disgust and further claims of racism in the establishments that cater to LGBTQ club-goers.

With protests throughout the city in addition to a hearing with the Philadelphia Human Relations Commision, the city has announced a new effort to ensure racial inclusion and to strictly penalize establishments that may participate in racial discrimination.

The reports at the hearing highlighted that certain dress code enforcements (i.e. no sweatpants), identification checks, and selective cover charges. These accusations are a resurgence of claims that have faced the same clubs under different ownership in the 1970s.

The hearing held by the Philadelphia Human Relations Commission was approached by several members of different prominent organizations in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Gay News, also known as G Philly, recent released a 60 day report card on the issues to check on the progress of race relations in the Gayborhood and there have been no new reports of discrimination or racial violence or injustice in the area.

The progress made will continuously be tracked and uploaded. You can find more on the article here.