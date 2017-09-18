Advertisement

Philadelphia's Nicaraguan Community Celebrates its Independence

by Yamily Habib
 09/18/2017 - 13:43
in
Tulululu Pasanda was one of the folk dances with which the Nicaraguan community celebrated its independence in Philadelphia. Photos: Edwin López Moya / AL DÍA News

Tulululu Pasanda was one of the folk dances with which the Nicaraguan community celebrated its independence in Philadelphia. Photos: Edwin López Moya / AL DÍA News

Philadelphia's Nicaraguan Community Celebrates its Independence

Last Friday, the Nicaraguan flag was raised for the first time in history in Philadelphia’s City Hall, within the framework of the 196th anniversary of the independence of the Central American country.


By Edwin López Moya
September 18, 2017

September 15 marks the beginning of the Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States; at the same time, Philadelphia celebrates the Welcoming Week, and countries like Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Nicaragua remember their independence. But this year, it was the first time that the Nicaraguan community in Philadelphia saw their flag raised in the City Hall.

The ceremony, which began at 2:15 p.m., was preceded by Eli Gabay, the honorary consul of Nicaragua; Miriam Enríquez, Director of the Mayor's Office for Immigrant Affairs, Sheila Hess, the Office of the Representative of the Municipal Administration and members of the community.

nicaragua_falg_raising_170915_el_14.jpg

Eli Gabay, cónsul honorario de Nicaragua en Filadelfia; Julio Pahuil, miembro de la comunidad; Sheila Hess, representante de la administración municipal; y Miriam Enriquez, directora de la Oficina para Asuntos Inmigrantes de Filadelfia.
Eli Gabay, honorary consul of Nicaragua in Philadelphia; Julio Pahuil, member of the community; Sheila Hess, representative of the municipal administration; and Miriam Enriquez, director of the Philadelphia Office of Immigrant Affairs.

One of them was Don Julio Pahuil, a Nicaraguan immigrant who arrived 40 years ago in the city and has since been a number one witness of the development of his community in Philadelphia. For Mr. Julio, the raising of the Nicaraguan flag is the tribute that his community deserves because, although they are apparently few, it implies recognition of their presence and their ability to work.

Don Julio was not the only Nicaraguan who had to wait so many decades to see the national flag of his country waving in the north side of the mayor's office. Ernestina Lejarsa arrived when she was 7 years old; today she is in her forties, and although she grew far from her country, she keeps an accent as pure as the natural landscape of Nicaragua.

Ernestina, who arrived at the ceremony wearing a typical costume of her country, didn’t hide her emotions. "Nicaragua is my homeland. My dad never allowed us to forget where we came from, our cultural roots have always remained alive in our house," she said when asked by this reporter how she felt about that date.

Eli Gabay, an Israeli lawyer who acts as honorary consul of Nicaragua - and who has lent support to the community for years - said that this event is also the recognition of the importance of the cultural and economic ties that bond the city with the Latin American country. According to Gabay, these ties exceed 90 million dollars annually in trade.

nicaragua_flag_raising_170915_el_19-2.jpg

Eli Gabay, cónsul honorario de Nicaragua en Filadelfia. 
Eli Gabay, honorary consul of Nicaragua in Philadelphia.

Asked about the importance of the Nicaraguan community in the city, the honorary consul didn’t hesitate to point out that, "although Nicaragua is a small country - and so it’s its community in Philadelphia – it represents a community that has produced leaders and representatives at the municipal level, and has contributed enormously to the city. "

One of those great contributions is undoubtedly Miriam Enríquez, a proud descendant of a Nicaraguan family who immigrated in the 70's and who’s now director of the Office of Immigrant Affairs of the city, an entity that implements all the policies to host the thousands of people arriving annually to settle in the region.

nicaragua_falg_raising_170915_el_1.jpg

Miriam Enrique, directora de la Oficina de Asuntos Inmigrantes de la alcaldía de Filadelfia.
Miriam Enríquez, director of the Office of Immigrant Affairs of the City of Philadelphia.

"When I started this work and learned about flag-raising ceremonies, one of my dreams was to have a ceremony for Nicaragua in our city. I cannot express the happiness and pride that I feel because that dream today is a reality. This ceremony is a great opportunity to show the city everything that the country and the Nicaraguan community have to offer."

Visibly excited, Enríquez said that perhaps none of her relatives ever imagined seeing one of their own giving "the welcome speech to the ceremony of raising the flag of Nicaragua in the mayor's office."

nicaragua_falg_raising_170915_el_3.jpg

Izada de bandera de Nicaragua en Filadelfia.
Ceremonial rising of the Nicaraguan flag in Philadelphia.

Last Friday, Nicaragua celebrated the 195th anniversary of its Independence. The celebration in Philadelphia was attended by more than fifty people who, in addition to singing the notes of Salve a ti, Nicaragua (the national anthem of the Central American country), observed a couple of folkloric dances from the Pacific and Atlantic coasts of Nicaragua and a reception inside the mayor's office.

TAGS
Nicaragua
filadelfia

What do you think about this story?

More in Local

From left to right: Dr. Daniel Schidlow, Dean of the School of Medicine at Drexel University; Dr. Antonia Villarruel, Dean of the School of Nursing of University of Pennsylvania; Juan López, VP Treasury Services at Independence Blue Cross; Rómulo Díaz, President & CEO of the Pan American Association of Philadelphia.  
Hispanic Heritage Month to Recognize 4 Leaders of Philadelphia
We went around City Hall and asked the people of Philadelphia what they know, or don't know, about Hispanic Heritage Month. These are the results!
A Clueless City: Philadelphians Lack Basic Knowledge of Hispanic Heritage Month
Larry Krasner, Democrat candidate for Philadelphia District Attorney. Photo: Edwin López Moya / AL DÍA News.
Larry Krasner reinstated the engines of his campaign to the Public Prosecutor's Office
Participants in the march emerge from underneath the bridge at Lehigh and Kensington avenues. The march took individual's past Tusculum street, which is known for high volumes of drug activity in the area. Photos: Matthew Haubenstein
A March for the Lost