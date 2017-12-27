SEPTA to eliminate use of tokens

In mid-January, tokens will no longer be available for purchase from SEPTA cashiers. SEPTA will maintain token sales at its major offices until further notice, but the company will remove all 40 token machines currently in use by March.

The decision comes as part of SEPTA's fare modernization plan and, according to a press press release from the company, "represents the next major step forward for the SEPTA Key fare." With the SEPTA Key system, riders can digitally reload funds onto their passes.

Earlier this year, the company ended the sale of its magnetic strip TransPasses. To encourage riders to adopt the new system, SEPTA is now marketing its weekly and monthly passes, as well as its one-day convenience pass, as the Key card to encourage riders to adopt the new system.

The creation of the the SEPTA Travel Wallet has already helped to increase the number of SEPTA Key users. All SEPTA transit system are already accepting the new SEPTA Key system.

Today, a SEPTA user can get the Key card for free when making a minimum $10 load. Cards can be reloaded online or by calling (855) 567-3782. Riders can also add funds to Key cards at SEPTA kiosks.

The load amount can vary between $10 and $250. Users can pay cash, by credit or debit card.

Riders also have the option of registering their Key Card, which allows them to secure their balance in case of loss of theft. To register a card, click here or call (855) 567-3782.