Negrin gets important support on his way to the DA seat

This has been a morning full of good news for the Democratic primary candidate for the District Attorney, Richard Negrin, since several Philadelphia police organizations joined his campaign.

Among the organizations and individuals that officially support the Cuban-American candidate are the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 5, the Guardian Civic League and the president of Spanish American Law Enforcement Association of Philadelphia (SALEA).

For John McNesby, president of FOP Lodge 5 -a union that brings together 14,000 active and retired officers- Negrin is the candidate whose professional experience represents a guarantee to improve the city's security ratings. "From his time as a prosecutor to his time as the city's managing director, Rich has demonstrated a depth of understanding that is unmatched in the field. We know with Rich we'll have a strong partner in the DA's office and we look forward to working with him to strengthen and grow the relationships between our officers and the communities they serve."

Rochelle Bilal, president of the Guardian Civic League, stressed that his support for the Democratic candidate is due to Negrin's vision "for a city where diverse communities enjoy strong, lasting relationships with the officers who serve them is exactly why we were founded," said Guardian Civic League president Rochelle Bilal. "We look forward to working collaboratively with Rich for years to come."

Eddi Lopez, president of SALEA and vice president of the National Coalition of Latino Officers, said his colleagues know Negrin "as a person of the highest integrity, and that's critical for that office right now. He's been a prosecutor so he knows how to get the job done, and his experience in business and as the city's managing director shows he knows how to lead a team. There is simply no one more prepared or more qualified than Rich Negrin."

After being honored by the support received, Negrin thanked each organization and stated that ""To keep our city safe, we need to build a coalition of individuals and organizations that share a common vision for our future that prioritizes honest relationships, trust, and open lines of communication. That's the coalition I'm seeking to build as district attorney and Philadelphia's police officers are a critical part of it. They're the folks on the front lines who serve and protect our residents. Working with them and community leaders from all over the city, I know we can do amazing things. That's why I'm so proud to have the endorsement and support of three of the city's most prominent law enforcement organizations."