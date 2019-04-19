Latino professionals and entrepreneurs kick off "Networking Season" at the Pyramid Club

New members of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce participate in an orientation program. Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce held its first networking mixer of the year at the exclusive Pyramid Club in the heart of Philadelphia's Center City Business district.

in
By Peter Fitzpatrick
April 19, 2019

High up in the Mellon Bank building on the 52nd floor, you have breathtaking views of the Philadelphia skyline. The Pyramid Club is known for its excellent meals, top-notch drinks, as well as a place where you run into businessmen and women closing in on their next huge account. On April 16th, over 100 Latino professionals and entrepreneurs throughout the region took part in the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's networking mixer.

The main goal of the GPHCC is to capitalize on the many opportunities that a diverse Latino multicultural business can offer to corporate America as well as advancing the Latino community economically.  The event started with an orientation of new members to the organization. It later expanded to a full-blown networking meeting between Latino business of all professions and entities.

Among those present were Ric Cruz, Profit Management Manager of UPS, President of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses Brunilda Sanchez and Dennis Miller, Executive Principal of Wheel Dog Industries. Enrique Rosario, Esq., Michael Hynes, Payroll Specialist/HR Specialist of Heartland and Gabriela Santoferraro, Assistant Vice President, Small Business Specialist also attended the event.

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Spring Network Mixer


The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce held their Spring Networking Mixer at the Pyramid Club in Center City April 16. Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Dan Stabb, Janelle Bowman, Mark Katelhorn, Marc Brookland
Ximena Valle, Chantel Brown, Julie Viera
New members of the GPHCC participate in a orientation meeting
Javier Suarez greets new members and explain the benefits of joining the GPHCC
Matt Walker, Gabriela Santoferraro, Lilibeth Ramirez
Jimmy Duran, Yashira "Yaya" Marie Rivera, Michael Hynes, Miguel Ruiz
Dr. Anthony S. Abdalla, Cassandra Hayes
Hector E. Bones, Raymond Alvarez, Esther Alvarez
Dennis Miller, Enrique Rosario, Esq.
Brunilda Sanchez, Belmary Lorcas
Lisette Gonzalez, Zeli Colon
Udini La Voz
Ric Cruz, Wilbert Rivera Jr.
Jimmy Duran, Luis Esteves

