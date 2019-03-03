"Flower Power" preview party kicking off the 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show

Robertsons Flowers won their fourth competition in a row with this years Woodstock theme at the Philadelphia Flower Show.

Robertson's Flowers won their fourth competition in a row with this year's Woodstock theme at the Philadelphia Flower Show.  Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/ALDIA News

Floral designers representing 23 countries competed in Philadelphia for the FTD World Cup which revisits the United States after more than two decades. The competition is part of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's 190th Anniversary.

by Peter Fitzpatrick
 03/03/2019 - 21:57
in
By Peter Fitzpatrick
March 03, 2019

The vibes of peace, love and feeling groovy hit you when entering into the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the 190th Anniversary of the Philadelphia Flower Show. You are taken into a psychedelic journey into the past where "Flower Power" was one of the cultural influences of the 1960s.  As part of this year's installment, the Florists' Transworld Delivery (FTD) World Cup returns to the United States after a 24-year absence. The FTD Word Cup is the most prestigious event for the floral industry. The most talented floral designers from around the world showcase their most amazing displays.

Mayor Jim Kenney, Matt Rader, President of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, and Vice President and General Counsel for PECO Romulo Diaz attended the celebration. Dr. Bonnie Camarda, Divisional Director of Partnerships of the Salvation Army, Jack Blandy, President of Stoney Bank Nurseries and Vice President of Investments and Treasury for Independence Blue Cross Juan Lopez were also in attendance.

Proceeds from the flower show are used to support beautification projects throughout the Philadelphia region such as community greening, tree planting and stewardship. The Philadelphia Flower Show opened March 2nd and runs through March 10th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. For tickets and information about the show, go to theflowershow.com.

 


The 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party Gala


The theme for the 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show is "Flower Power"
Display created by Mark Cook Landscape & Contracting, LLC
Melanie and Juan Lopez, Romulo Diaz, Dennis James
Jack and Jane Blandy
Henry & Marcia DeWitt
This 75 -Year old Dwarf Hinoki Cypress is part of the Bonzai collection at the Philadelphia Flower Show
One of the exhibitions displayed school students creating art from pressed plants
Most displays at the Philadelphia Flower Show depicted scenes inspired from the 1960s
Lorry T. Hunt takes in the sweet scent of a rose
Dr. Bonnie Camarda, Greg Saul, Susan Buehler
Judges carefully inspect each floral display to decide who will win the top prize
Matt Rader, President of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society
Mayor Jim Kenney
David Off of Waldor Orchids Wins the Mayors Trophy during th 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show
Sandy MacEachern & Emanuella Williamson win the Philadelphia Flower Show Cup for Best in Show Floral

 

 

 

 

 

 

