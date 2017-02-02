Find Out Which Philly Schools Made the Most Progress

The School District of Philadelphia released its latest batch of School Progress Reports (SPR) on Tuesday, honoring those schools that made the biggest jumps in 2015-16.

High honors went to Loesche Elementary School, McCall Elementary School, Girard Academic Music Program, and Franklin Town Charter High School, each of which had the best SPR for their respective grade bands.

District officials also gave a shout-out to Olney Elementary School, which they said has shown consistent improvement in recent years.

Since its inception four years ago, the SPR has been the catch-all metric for determining which Philly schools are on the right track and which could be slated for an academic overhaul, reported Newswork website.

“I’m pleased to learn that this year’s SPR results show increases in achievement scores, school climate, and attendance,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “While there is much work to be done to ensure all of our schools are high performing, this progress demonstrates that the District is continuing to move in the right direction. I commend the hardworking teachers, principals, and support staff who go above and beyond for our students every day.”