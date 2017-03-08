The Philadelphia Masonic Temple (Photo Gallery)

The Masonic Temple has long been considered as one of the great wonders of the Masonic World. Constructed in 1873, the Masonic Temple in Philadelphia has some of the finest artifacts of Freemasonry as well as lodge rooms that are based on the ancient themes of the architectural world. It’s said that every room constructed has purposely one flaw put into the architecture or decoration to show that man is not perfect compared to God.

The grand staircases are lined with stately paintings of former Masonic Grand Masters and the hallways are lined with many painted wood sculptures by William Rush, considered the father of American sculpture. The library/museum has artifacts like George Washington’s Masonic apron, which was embroidered by the wife of the Marquis de Lafayette. The library, which was founded in 1817 is considered to have one of the most extended collections of the study of Freemasonry.

AL DIA News was given the access to take a walkthrough into the halls of the oldest continuing fraternal organization in the world.

 

The Philadelphia Masonic Temple (Photo Gallery)

English
Main Topic: 
Local
Related Topics: 
Local
Philadelphia
Slideshow: 

The Philadelphia Masonic Temple (Photo Gallery)

Submitted by Peter Fitzpatrick on Tue, 03/07/2017 - 10:06pm
The Masonic Temple of Philadelphia was built in 1873 and has been called one of the wonders of the Masonic World. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
The Grand Banquet Hall. The Neo-Classical architecture is similar to the corridors,staircases, and library. The floor is made of mosaic tiles. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
.
This statue of Benjamin Franklin is the second largest statue of him in the city of Philadelphia. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Egyptian Hall was completed in 1889 and its architectural decoration is copied from ancient temples and tombs. The hieroglyphics are accurate copies from Egypt. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
.
The Oriental Hall was decorated in 1896 in the Moorish Style. Colors and decorations were taken from the Alhambra, a 13th Century castle in Granada, Spain. The ceiling is separated into 7000 panels of various shapes. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
.
Norman Hall has six life-size male figures in Medieval costume holding figures of freemasonry. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Ionic Hall took its name from the country of Ionia, which were mainly Greek immigrants.  Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
The Masonic Temple was designed by James H. Windrim in a Medieval style. Windrim was 27 years old at the time he won the design competition. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Renaissance Hall is the second largest ceremonial room in the temple. Designed to hold meetings of chapters in Pennsylvania. It is designed in a Italian Renaissance style. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrck/ AL DIA News
​Corinthian Hall is the largest ceremonial room in the temple. It can hold up to 400 members at one time. In 1903 the hall was remodeled to a more archeological correct simulation of an ancient Greek space. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Workers on the Masonic Temple were not permitted to write their names when their work was completed. They signed off their work within these double bands with circles inside. Within the circles are the thumbprints of all the workers. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
A portrait of President George Washington, one of the original members of the Freemasons. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
President George Washington's Masonic Apron. While serving as President, he led the Masonic ceremony to lay the cornerstone of the new United States Capitol in Washington, DC. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News.
Author: 
Peter Fitzpatrick
Posted Date: 
Wednesday, March 8, 2017 - 12:39am
Caption: 
Portraits of Grand Masters of the Masons adorn the walls in the Benjamin Franklin Room. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News