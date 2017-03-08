The Masonic Temple has long been considered as one of the great wonders of the Masonic World. Constructed in 1873, the Masonic Temple in Philadelphia has some of the finest artifacts of Freemasonry as well as lodge rooms that are based on the ancient themes of the architectural world. It’s said that every room constructed has purposely one flaw put into the architecture or decoration to show that man is not perfect compared to God.

The grand staircases are lined with stately paintings of former Masonic Grand Masters and the hallways are lined with many painted wood sculptures by William Rush, considered the father of American sculpture. The library/museum has artifacts like George Washington’s Masonic apron, which was embroidered by the wife of the Marquis de Lafayette. The library, which was founded in 1817 is considered to have one of the most extended collections of the study of Freemasonry.

AL DIA News was given the access to take a walkthrough into the halls of the oldest continuing fraternal organization in the world.

The Philadelphia Masonic Temple (Photo Gallery)