The Masonic Temple has long been considered as one of the great wonders of the Masonic World. Constructed in 1873, the Masonic Temple in Philadelphia has some of the finest artifacts of Freemasonry as well as lodge rooms that are based on the ancient themes of the architectural world. It’s said that every room constructed has purposely one flaw put into the architecture or decoration to show that man is not perfect compared to God.
AL DIA News was given the access to take a walkthrough into the halls of the oldest continuing fraternal organization in the world.
The Philadelphia Masonic Temple (Photo Gallery)