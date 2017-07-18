One more fatal accident in SEPTA’s Regional Rail

SEPTA’s Regional Rail Strikes Again

The SEPTA regional rail is suffering yet another bout of issues due to an accident on the Landsdale/Doylestown line that reportedly ended in the death of a man near Fortuna station.

The strike of the pedestrian happened around 6:24 a.m. when SEPTA’s Regional Rail authority reported the strike and shared that “police activity“ was the source of the delayed morning commute.

The reports from the Philadelphia Voice stated that the hit allowed service to resume about noon but delays around 20 minutes continued throughout the day.

This is the second strike to happen within the past three months; in May, a woman was hit and killed between Colmar and Fortuna station around 5:10 a.m. that led to passengers being provided bus transportation and crew receiving additional counseling.

Though the cause of Monday’s accident was unclear, it is still being investigated.