The echo of cheering as well as "No Hate, No Fear" can be heard throughout the parking garage and outside of the International terminal at Philadelphia international Airport Sunday afternoon. Over 5,000 people joined in the demonstration organized by Reclaim Philadelphia, 215 People's Alliance, Philadelphia South Asian Collective, Jewish Voice for Peace, and HIAS Pennsylvania opposing the travel ban of refugees made by President Trump.

The countries involved in the travel ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. All travelers who have nationality or duel nationality of these countries are not permitted to enter the United States for 90 days, or be issued an immigrant or non-immigrant visa.

Overall, the demonstration was very peaceful with only one arrest made by Philadelphia Police. Police Commissioner Richard Ross Jr. spoke briefly with ALDIA News on the status of the protest saying he was proud of all the officers for the way they kept the rally orderly and calm. "I was impressed on how our officers conducted themselves as well as getting alot of "Thank You's" from the crowd," said Ross "the crowd was peaceful and that is all we asked for."

Refugee Travel Ban Protest at PHL Airport