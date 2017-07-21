New Interim DA has been announced

by Jamila Johnson
 07/21/2017 - 20:35
Kelley B. Hodge will be replacing Seth Williams temporarily.

Kelley B. Hodge has been selected as the Interim District Attorney.


By Jamila Johnson
July 21, 2017

On the heels of Seth Williams facing his first few nights in jail, Kelley B. Hodge has been selected as the interim District Attorney in his place until the new one is elected.

Selected by Board of Judges of the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County, Hodge was one of 14 candidates who applied for the position, some of whom, such as Joe Khan, ran in the primary elections this May. 

The city’s 88 Common Pleas Court judges voted Thursday afternoon via a write-in ballot. Dropping their votes in two ceremonial top hats at City Hall, they continued a tradition that was started 26 years ago when the first nomination of Lynne Abraham was casted.

Hodge, who worked under Lynne Abraham in the District attorney’s office, works for Elliott Greenleaf in a general practice firm that opened in 2008 in Philly.

A graduate of Mount St. Joseph’s Academy in Flourtown, Hodge will take the place of acting DA Kathleen Martin.

