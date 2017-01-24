Mayor Kenney gets emotional about immigrants

The Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (OIA) hosted their first Multicultural Media Roundtable in Philadelphia. Stating that the department recognizes that there is a lack of connection between the mayor's office and media organization that serve local communities with those who speak English as their second language.

The roundtable was created as a way for non-English speakers in Philadelphia to speak directly to Mayor Kenney and discuss his administration’s priorities, particularly those that impact the communities they serve.

Hosted by the Office of Immigrant Affairs, the mission of the Office of Immigrant Affairs (OIA) is to promote the well-being of Philadelphia's immigrant communities "by recommending and developing policies and programs, which in turn provide opportunity and access to services."

Mayor Kenney spoke about a variety of topics, from sanctuary cities and immigration law in the city to his plans for the future. "The most important thing I want your readers to know is that they're safe here with us. The last thing I want is for them to not feel safe talking to a police officer [because of their immigration status]" Mayor Kenney stated.

When speaking about a particular girl from Kenya the mayor started to tear up. He told the story of a student that came to this country with a trash bag full of clothes and sandals and now is set to attend the University of Texas.

The emotion in his speech made it clear that he was determined to protect her in addition to immigrants in general. He emphasized how his Irish background made him particularly aware of what it's like to immigrate to this country. "And the current rhetoric surrounding the immigration debate is rooted in racism," Mayor Kenney stated.

His emphasis on ensuring that immigrants feel welcome and that Philadelphia continues to be a "welcoming city" starts with the Multicultural Media Roundtable and continues with outreach.