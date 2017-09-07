Larry Krasner reinstated the engines of his campaign to the Public Prosecutor's Office

"This is a key political moment. When we met in February, we knew we had a dangerous president, but we did not imagine how dangerous it could be. Now we are clear that the Republican Party and its president are in favor of authoritarianism and against the Constitution, the jurisdictional order, and a model of fair and equitable justice”.

With this message, Larry Krasner, the official candidate for the Democratic Party for the District Attorney of Philadelphia, launched the second phase of his campaign on Wednesday night.

At the PhillyCam facility, and before half a hundred people, Krasner called on his followers not to rest on their laurels. "We have achieved a lot, but we have not won anything yet," he said.

He referred to the wide victory he won last May when more than 58,000 Philadelphians came to the polls to vote for him in an unprecedented primary election, if compared to the historic abstention that characterizes this type of balloting.

The message was simple: to continue working hard during the two months remaining before the November 7 general election.

The campaign maintains its north: to introduce a reform to the Philadelphia system that puts an end to the prison overpopulation and to apply a comprehensive approach to justice.

In other words, a reform that has to do with the adoption of a preventive model in the administration of justice; the implementation of a health perspective that treats drug use as a public health problem and persecutes the "true perpetrators of the epidemic" - which, according to Krasner, are part of the medical and pharmaceutical community; and in the development of a decent and solidary approach regarding immigration.

Krasner recalled that, if elected, he would curb the indiscriminate - and discriminatory - application of confiscation of property to poor families who, in most cases, "are victims of pure and physical robbery because they are people who simply don’t have the resources to defend their interests before a judge. "

He also pointed out the need for the city to open the doors to the implementation of controlled drug consumption centers as an alternative measure to reduce overdose deaths and to facilitate detoxification treatments for drug addicts.

The candidate also referred to the drama faced by 'dreamers' and undocumented immigrants in the Trump era, 'a Nazi sympathizer'.

On this front, Krasner promised that he would do everything in his power to provide security for the city's immigrants. He quoted the example of Eric Gonzalez, the district attorney in Brooklyn, who has members of his prosecutor's team scrutinizing case by case to ensure that no undocumented on charges of minor offense, faces major consequences, such as possible deportation.

Speaking for AL DIA, Krasner spoke about the importance of the Latino vote in his campaign. He recalled that he is the only candidate who speaks Spanish and that his career of more than 25 years, in which 40 percent of his clients were Spanish speakers, has served to understand very closely the needs of the Latino community in the city.

"What Latino voters want is very similar to what we want: a fair and integral justice. They do not want their schools to get closed so that more prisons are opened, they do not want the innocent people arrested or the vulnerability of victims of crimes”.

Finally, the candidate invited local and regional political and judicial leaders to close ranks in order to oppose the White House agenda but above all to electorally recapture Pennsylvania, a state that Donald Trump won with 40,000 votes last November; 18,000 votes less than the ones Krasner himself received in the Philadelphia primary.

The caricature of the night was starred by one of the few Latinos present. It was the state representative Emilio Vázquez, who won his place on a disputed atypical election day in March and who at the time joined the campaign of the then pre-candidate Richard Negrin.

In a brief dialogue between the state representative and the candidate for prosecutor, Vázquez wanted to ingratiate himself with Krasner. With the typical tone of those who seek to get on the train of victory when it is too late, Vázquez exclaimed: "Man, you sounded just like me, I think we speak the same language!"

Krasner, more serene than the first, replied sarcastically: "I must have stolen your words!"