"I’m usually the only Latina in the room"

Tell us about your current career, how did you get there?

I used to work with the Cradle of Liberty Council, Boy Scouts of America in Philadelphia. My best friend worked at Independence Blue Cross and she told me about this opportunity to work with partnerships, events and community issues. Since I came from the “non-profit” sector, I thought it could be a good change. You know, this moment in your career comes when you start thinking you gave all that you had to give and it’s time to move on and try something new.

What's the most rewarding part of your career for you?

In the end, it’s about knowing if what you’re doing is making a change somewhere. It may not be a physically perceivable impact, but you know that, whether it is a collection or a beautification project, there’s always an opportunity for a change, and you’re part of it.

What was your dream job as a kid and why?

I wanted to be a Physical Therapist. I guess I wanted to physically help people from the medical field. But I quickly knew in my first year in college that it wasn’t what I wanted. I can’t imagine myself doing that right now. I guess that working with the community I have the same relationship that I could’ve had with a patient. Whether it is a school or a non-profit organization, you’re always building relationships. Even though the result is not as immediate as the one you could get working in physical therapy, you’re still helping, in a wider way. It’s very rewarding and I’m happy for the path I chose.

What woman currently inspires you and why?

I have two. Lorina Marshall-Blake, my VP of Community Affairs and Sheila Hess, my former manager who is now Philadelphia’s City Representative. They’re amazing women. I don’t know how they do it – or where they get the time to do what they do - but they’re very dear and recognized in the community. Even when Shelia visits from time to time to our office, she’s received with a warm welcome. They’re really good people.

Who has been the most influential woman in your life?

Definitely, my mother. She taught me one of the best lessons of all and that is – to just be me. My little sister is also an influential woman to me. Both have inspired me because they’ve always been there. They’ve always supported me.

Who were your mentors?

Lorina and Sheila. I think they’re my unofficial “mentors”. I see Lorina every day. I see what she does and what she means to people. Even after Sheila went to work for the city, I still see her on social media and we text almost daily. Being able to continue what she and others began with the Blue Crew, our corporate volunteer program, and build upon relationships with the community is wonderful. They’ve been great mentors and have left a huge impression on me.

What does it meant to you to be a Latina in your industry? Do you find yourself to be the only woman or Latina in the room often?

I’m usually the only Latina in the room. I think I’ve never given too much importance to it because there are usually so many women in the room that I could assure our work is dominated by women. Being Latina in this sector and doing my job is just a small sample of the people that’s out there. There’s at least another one like me. There’s a couple like me. There are people out there doing good things and I use that example in front of the community. This way, I can tell girls in North Philly “you can do it”. You don’t have to follow a different path. You can do it because there’s people exactly like us doing a good job.

What career advice would you give to younger women?

I’d say to them: try to build relationships. Don’t do networking only to do networking, or because it is what you’re supposed to do or because you just want to go and collect business cards and shake hands. Build relationships. People will realize that you’re genuinely interested in what they’re doing, in who they are and where they come from. I insist: you should build a relationship and be sure that you encourage them – that you’re not only going to meet someone and then you won’t talk or discuss anything with them. And don’t burn out your contacts. Be always humble. Always willing to smile and greet someone. Even someone as shy as I am, I always make sure to make eye contact and to be appreciative and build upon those relationships. Because you never know who you’ll find along your way in your career.

What do you think is the most significant barrier to female leadership?

I guess there’s always been this misconception that a woman can’t be a leader because at a certain point she’ll want to leave her career behind and raise a family, and she won’t ever come back to work. But I think women do this constantly. They get married and have babies. And when they come back to work they’re still leaders. In my sector we have a good bunch of female leaders, I see them in my company all the time. So there’s no need to choose, when you can have it all. Of course, this requires a lot of work, but you can do it.

What can be done to increase the number of Latinas in your industry?

I think going to education fairs, and career fairs. To go to different events like the one that will take place April 12th, as well as to other related activities, that will allow them to know who is who in their community, the companies in their community and the organizations. It is as simple as going out and meeting people.

Any secret talent or hobby? Community work?

I don’t think I have any secret talents or hobbies beyond training and working out. But, I really only do it because I have to, and because I’m not that young lady anymore. I can’t just eat whatever I want. My work in the community is really through the Blue Crew, our corporate volunteer program. I especially love volunteering as a reading coach for the Sheppard School. We have a long history with Sheppard School. The first grade students at the Shepherd School are always excited to see us. They’re excited to visit our big building. When we renewed their library last year they were so excited to sit, and read, and learn. I don’t recall ever being that excited over a library when I was their age, so to see them like that was beautiful.