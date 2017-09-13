Advertisement

Hispanic Heritage Month to Recognize 4 Leaders of Philadelphia

by Edwin Lopez
 09/13/2017 - 09:20
in
From left to right: Dr. Daniel Schidlow, Dean of the School of Medicine at Drexel University; Dr. Antonia Villarruel, Dean of the School of Nursing of University of Pennsylvania; Juan López, VP Treasury Services at Independence Blue Cross; Rómulo Díaz, President & CEO of the Pan American Association of Philadelphia.  

From left to right: Dr. Daniel Schidlow, Dean of the School of Medicine at Drexel University; Dr. Antonia Villarruel, Dean of the School of Nursing of University of Pennsylvania; Juan López, VP Treasury Services at Independence Blue Cross; Rómulo Díaz, President & CEO of the Pan American Association of Philadelphia.  

Hispanic Heritage Month to Recognize 4 Leaders of Philadelphia

Hispanic Heritage Month has been celebrated all over the nation since 1988, when President Ronald Reagan legally instituted it to recognize the extraordinary contributions that people of Hispanic origin have given to life in this nation. 


By AL DÍA News
September 13, 2017

Two university Deans and two vice presidents in city corporations shall be recognized this upcoming 11th of October with the Hispanic Heritage Month Awards, created by AL DĺA in Philadelphia to highlight exceptional contributions that people of Hispanic origin have done for our region. 

At the same time, the event will commemorate at the local level Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated in this country from the 15th of September to the 15th of October- and in Philadelphia, it passes almost unnoticed. 

The event will take place the following 11th of October at the Union League Club in Philadelphia, with special guests ranging from city and State authorities, political leaders, business people, and professional from the region.  

The four honorees this year with the distinction of a Hispanic Heritage Month award are Dr. Daniel V. Schidlow, Dean of Medicine at Drexel University, Dr. Antonia Villarruel, Dean of Nursing at The University of Pennsylvania, Rόmulo Díaz, President of the Pan American Association of Philadelphia, and Juan López, Vice President Treasury Services at Independence Blue Cross.  

“The objective of the award is to give just recognition to Latinos that have high responsibilities in the City, and yet few people know about,” the director of AL DÍA Hernán Guaracao said.

Each one of the honorees exemplify excellence in professional performance, and they achieved these positions after several different meritorious careers in each of their professions. “They are evidence of the exceptional talents that exist in the local Latino community, and yet people know about,” Guaracao added.

Want to join us? Get your tickets here: Hispanic Heritage Luncheon 2017.

 

TAGS
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month Luncheon

What do you think about this story?

More in Local

AMOR on the Philadelphia Museum of Art Steps
A Clueless City: Philadelphians Lack Basic Knowledge of Hispanic Heritage Month
Larry Krasner, Democrat candidate for Philadelphia District Attorney. Photo: Edwin López Moya / AL DÍA News.
Larry Krasner reinstated the engines of his campaign to the Public Prosecutor's Office
Participants in the march emerge from underneath the bridge at Lehigh and Kensington avenues. The march took individual's past Tusculum street, which is known for high volumes of drug activity in the area. Photos: Matthew Haubenstein
A March for the Lost
Juan Rivera Serrano, 48, stands outside the gates of the City’s Social Services Hub. This is where Serrano turned to for help after leaving El Campamento due to the cleanup. They helped him take the first steps towards sobriety. Photo: Matthew Haubenstein 
Displaced Destitute: The Aftermath of 'El Campamento'