Hispanic Heritage Month to Recognize 4 Leaders of Philadelphia

Two university Deans and two vice presidents in city corporations shall be recognized this upcoming 11th of October with the Hispanic Heritage Month Awards, created by AL DĺA in Philadelphia to highlight exceptional contributions that people of Hispanic origin have done for our region.

At the same time, the event will commemorate at the local level Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated in this country from the 15th of September to the 15th of October- and in Philadelphia, it passes almost unnoticed.

The event will take place the following 11th of October at the Union League Club in Philadelphia, with special guests ranging from city and State authorities, political leaders, business people, and professional from the region.

The four honorees this year with the distinction of a Hispanic Heritage Month award are Dr. Daniel V. Schidlow, Dean of Medicine at Drexel University, Dr. Antonia Villarruel, Dean of Nursing at The University of Pennsylvania, Rόmulo Díaz, President of the Pan American Association of Philadelphia, and Juan López, Vice President Treasury Services at Independence Blue Cross.

“The objective of the award is to give just recognition to Latinos that have high responsibilities in the City, and yet few people know about,” the director of AL DÍA Hernán Guaracao said.

Each one of the honorees exemplify excellence in professional performance, and they achieved these positions after several different meritorious careers in each of their professions. “They are evidence of the exceptional talents that exist in the local Latino community, and yet people know about,” Guaracao added.

Want to join us? Get your tickets here: Hispanic Heritage Luncheon 2017.