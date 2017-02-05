Hearts of Gold

The Philadelphia Heart Ball , which is attended by more than 800 individuals from Philadelphia’s corporate, medical, pharmaceutical and social communities, is the annual black-tie gala benefiting the American Heart Association’s lifesaving mission of building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

Along with a champagne toast, guests partaking in silent auctions, the highlight of the evening was the honoring of Dr. Thomas L. Spray with the Edwards S. Cooper award for his tireless work and dedication at Childern's Hospital of Philadelphia.

For more than 60 years, the Philadelphia Heart Ball has promoted the organization’s mission on a local level and with donor support, has seen incredible advances in the fight against heart and stroke related illnesses.

60th Annual American Heart Association Heart Ball