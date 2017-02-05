Hearts of Gold

The Philadelphia Heart Ball, which is attended by more than 800 individuals from Philadelphia’s corporate, medical, pharmaceutical and social communities, is the annual black-tie gala benefiting the American Heart Association’s lifesaving mission of building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

Along with a champagne toast, guests partaking in silent auctions, the highlight of the evening was the honoring of Dr. Thomas L. Spray with the Edwards S. Cooper award for his tireless work and dedication at Childern's Hospital of Philadelphia.

For more than 60 years, the Philadelphia Heart Ball has promoted the organization’s mission on a local level and with donor support, has seen incredible advances in the fight against heart and stroke related illnesses.

 

60th Annual American Heart Association Heart Ball

Local
Health
Local
Philadelphia
Submitted by Peter Fitzpatrick on Sun, 02/05/2017 - 5:33pm
Hundreds of Individuals from the medical, corporate and social communities gathered for the 60th annual American Heart Association's Heart Ball held at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Philadelphia. Photo:Peter Fitzpatrick/ALDIA News
Jim & Jill Gallagher  Photo:Peter Fitzpatrick/ALDIA News
Richard and Susan Bass  Photo:Peter Fitzpatrick/ALDIA News
Brooks Culotta, Peter Gilligan   Photo:Peter Fitzpatrick/ALDIA News
Robert & Barbara Sico   Photo:Peter Fitzpatrick/ALDIA News
Patricia & Perry Valentine  Photo:Peter Fitzpatrick/ALDIA News

Allison & Thomas Stange, Tracy Souleges

Lois & Don Legato   Photo:Peter Fitzpatrick/ALDIA News
Philip & Judi Farber  Photo:Peter Fitzpatrick/ALDIA News
Laura & Richard Vague  Photo:Peter Fitzpatrick/ALDIA News
Steve & Heather Smith   Photo:Peter Fitzpatrick/ALDIA News
Larry Deckelbaum, Elliot Barnathan   Photo:Peter Fitzpatrick/ALDIA News
Dr. Sharon Lucanik, Dr. Robert Wenger   Photo:Peter Fitzpatrick/ALDIA News
William & Margaret Green  Photo:Peter Fitzpatrick/ALDIA News
​Dr. Thomas Spray, M.D. of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, was awarded the Edwards S. Cooper Award for his years of service and dedication.  Photo:Peter Fitzpatrick/ALDIA News
Peter Fitzpatrick
Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 5:33pm
The 60th Annual American Heart Association "Heart Ball"  took place at the Marriott Hotel in Center City Philadelphia this past weekend.  Photo:Peter Fitzpatrick/ALDIA News