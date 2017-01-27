Get into Gear at the Philadelphia Auto Show

The 2017 Philadelphia Auto Show is celebrating its 116th year at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. It is one of the largest auto shows in the country with an annual attendance of 250,000 people every year and brings en economic boost of at least $50 million to the city.

"We are back and better than ever before," said David Kelleher, chairman of the auto show for the second consecutive year. "There is so much buzz around the industry this time of year. We are thrilled to welcome some of the latest products to hit themarket as well as several new features that are sure to please all of our guests."

There are many highlights during this auto show which include a wide variety of pre-production vehicles, exotic cars, classic automobiles, ride and drive opportunities, and for the first time a one-of-a-kind Hollywood cars display with vehicles from some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters.

The Philadelphia Auto Show begins on January 28th and runs until February 5th. For more information on ticket prices go to phillyautoshow.com

2017 Philadelphia Auto Show