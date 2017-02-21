Fishtown is in the Spirit (Photo Gallery)

Back in December 2005, the Philadelphia Distilling started in a warehouse in Northeast Philadelphia. They became the first new distillery in the state of Pennsylvania since the days of prohibition. Their first product to be introduced was the flagship Gin called Bluecoat. The gin won awards two consecutive years in a row at the World Spirits competition in San Francisco.

The liquor is made from 100% organic botanicals and distilled in their copper pot stills which are in full view behind the bar area of the distillery. After a year of preparation, the new 13,000 square foot warehouse includes offices, a tasting room, bar, and retail store.  Tours of the distillery will begin this week where you can see firsthand how the Gin is made and even have a sample of the final product.

AL DIA News appreciates and thanks Philadelphia Distilling for giving us a sneak peek into the new Spirit of Fishtown. Of course make sure you don't leave without a couple samples of their craftsmanship. We highly recommend the "Martinez"...Salud! and Cheers!

 

Submitted by Peter Fitzpatrick on Tue, 02/21/2017 - 5:00pm
Philadelphia Distilling celebrated the grand opening of their new distillery in Fishtown this week. Photo:Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA NEWS
The more times an alcohol is distilled these copper pot forsyths the more refined the alcohol becomes. The distillation is about separating different alcohols at different temperatures. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News.
Created in 2005, Philadelphia Distilling was the first to open a new distillery in the state of Pennsylvania since the era of prohibition. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA NEWS
This 1500 Liter still can make about 1300 bottles of their signature gin in about 12 hours. Once complete, the alcohol has to go through another process of adding water to bring the proof down to 94 proof for bottling.  Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
These wood fermentation tanks were made in Philadelphia by Hull Woolford, a 4th generation family business. The ambient air of the facility and the tanks helps in giving a signature taste to the Wiskey's and spirits that the company makes.
The barrels are used to age the Gin and give the liquor its distinct color. The first time the barrel is aged goes usually from three to six months. The second time the barrel is used the aging process increases from six to nine months. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
A spirit safe where the spirit runs through after the distillation. Spirits safes can be used to check for different proofs, temperatures, and densities. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News.
Bluecoat Dry Gin is now being sold in England, Germany, Belgium, and Spain to name a few countries. It has received a double gold medal award for best Gin at the San Francisco World Spirits competition. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News.
The distillery has expanded to include a cocktail lounge, tasting room and a retail store. Tours of the distillery will begin next week. Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Stephanie Atkins prepares one of the distillery's drinks called the "Martinez". Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Peter Fitzpatrick
Tuesday, February 21, 2017 - 9:31pm
Bluecoat Gin is the staple liquor of Philadelphia Distilling and its new home in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia.  Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News