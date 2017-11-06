Everything is ready for the general elections in Philly

Pennsylvania has a date with democracy on Tuesday. Well, the truth is that this should be a daily appointment, but for the purposes of representative democracies like the United States, voting day is, traditionally, "the big day".

In Philadelphia, citizens will be able to choose from a large number of candidates who will govern the administration of Justice and audit the finances of the city. Among the most relevant positions are the District Attorney (2); City Comptroller (2); judges in the first instance (9) and Municipal courts (2) in addition to the Supreme Court, the Superior Court and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

A bunch of candidates for elections that traditionally don’t arouse much interest among voters – especially considering that this time the people of Philadelphia will choose neither the governor nor the mayor

However, for those who do intend to meet this appointment, it’s good to take into account the following information:

The polling stations will open their doors at 7:00 AM and they will close at 8:00 PM. Those people who are queuing to vote at that time may deposit their vote after the closing time.

The state and local authorities have arranged telephone lines so that those who experience any type of difficulty when exercising their right to vote, report it to the Philadelphia County Board Elections at 215-686-1590; or before the Prosecutor’s electoral anti-fraud force to the numbers 215-686-9641 or 9643 or 9644.

If you are registered to vote, but you are not sure where you can do it, the Pennsylvania State Department has a finder that will help you find your polling place according to the address that appears on your voter registration.

If you still don’t know who to vote for, review the information on each candidate for the Office of the Prosecutor. You can also see the guide provided by the Committee of Seventy in which the pro-transparency organization provides detailed information on each candidate for the different positions.

Keep in mind that in these elections, both the municipal and state governments will seize the opportunity to do a couple of public consultations.

At the state level, the governor of Pennsylvania will consult with the public whether or not it agrees with the General Assembly to make an amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution to allow local tax jurisdictions (municipalities, counties, and school boards) to exclude up to 100% of the tax regime taxes on goods and property.

At a local level, the mayor will ask Philadelphia residents if they agree that the city raises its debt by $ 172 million to finance projects of public interest in transit areas, streets, health, public buildings, recreational centers, museums and community development programs.