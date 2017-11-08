Elections: Philadelphia ratified as Pennsylvania's most democratic city

A year after the presidential election, in which Donald Trump painted in red all of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia was ratified as a Democratic enclave in the state.

With 98% of the polling precincts counted, Philadelphia made it clear that here the Republicans, and all those who in some way represent the current political agenda of the White House, have no place.

Each Democratic candidate competing for positions in the Office of the Prosecutor, Comptroller and several municipal and state courts, won with a wide difference of votes.

Larry Krasner, the outsider who surprised in the primaries, was ratified with 147,666 votes in favor against the Republican Beth Grossman, who won the not inconsiderable sum of 50,107 votes.

Krasner will arrive in January at the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office with no experience in the position but with a progressive agenda and the promise to push for major reforms in the city's criminal justice system.The attorney-elect promised in the campaign to combat mass incarceration through the implementation of alternative criminal programs (diversion programs) such as pre-arrest diversion, youth court programs, and reentry programs, in addition to the easing of the bail system and the end of the death penalty.

The other big winner of the day was the Democratic candidate for the Comptroller, Rebeca Rhynhart, who in the primaries surprised and removed from the contest the current comptroller Alan Butkovitz and this time won over the Republican candidate Michael Tomlinson with 158,502 votes in favor.

Rhynhart is the first woman to reach the Comptroller's office in the city. She has experience in public administration. She was part of the office of former Mayor Michael Nutter as his budget director and current Mayor Kenney as head of the administrative office.

The closeness with Kenney has earned her criticism since her position aims to exercise strict control and monitoring of public spending in the city. However, Rhynhart has promised to exercise transparency and save taxpayers millions of dollars.

The day went through in total normality and more than 200,000 people attended the polling stations to elect the officials that will rule the fundamental institutions for the administration of justice and finance in the city.