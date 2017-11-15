Editorial asks UPenn to offer free semester to Puerto Rican students

In an editorial published last Sunday, The Daily Pennsylvanian - one of the most important university newspapers in the country, with more than 130 years - suggested that UPenn's directives provide a free academic semester to students of the University of Puerto Rico that have been affected by Hurricane Maria.

The university media referred to the decisions of other educational institutions that have opened their doors to students of the UPR without charging tuition or other academic fees.

Among the cases mentioned by the publisher are the universities of Brown, Cornell, Wesleyan, Tulane and New York that in past weeks announced their plans to incorporate Puerto Rican students into their classrooms.

"We believe it’s time for the university to do its part to help the people of Puerto Rico. In a manner similar to its peers, UPenn should allow about 50 UPR students to enroll at no cost for the spring semester," says one of the sections of the article.

In addition, the paper asks the directors of the campus that Puerto Rican students have access to supplementary food and lodging plans that "alleviate their financial burdens".

The Daily Pennsylvanian states that having this humanitarian gesture would be in accordance with the mission of the educational institution to "have a positive impact on the world".

The university newspaper cites the example of Brown University, which made official its intention to help Puerto Ricans thanks to the Leadership Alliance, an agreement that brings together 35 educational institutions -including UPenn and the same UPR- to promote common efforts in research and academic opportunities for their students.

The article also recalls the efforts that UPenn has already put in place to provide assistance to Puerto Rican students through its English Language program, short-term research and student housing options.