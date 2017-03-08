A Day Without Women in Philly

Today, hundreds of women are expected to show up for the Day Without Women Rally that will take place at 5:00pm at Logan Square, in Philadelphia. This demonstration is part of a worldwide effort - lead by Global Women’s Strike- to bring awareness and keep up the conversation on women’s workforce and social situations.

“Today’s demonstrations are valid when you see female workers across the spectrum (from professionals to mothers) facing hard times to make ends meet. Philadelphia has the highest rate in poverty and deep poverty of the U.S. and women and their children are more vulnerable to this situations, not only because of salary disparities, but because lack of same-conditions opportunities,” said Phoebe Jones, GWS committee member for Philly.

Jones thinks the fact that 25 percent of teachers in Philadelphia are women and many of them have worked for the past five years without contract shows how vulnerable they are compared to men. “We want our work to be recognized”, she said.

Hundreds of women from all backgrounds will rally this afternoon at Logan Square and march to Thomas Payne Plaza to protest against any kind of violence, poverty and discrimination that affects their lives.

The International Women’s Strike will end in Philadelphia with a event called Unify - An international Women’s Day Concert at Underground Arts.

