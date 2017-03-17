Congreso Gala Latina 2017 (Photo Gallery)

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Congreso objective is to strengthen Latino communities through social, economic, education and health services. The evening started with a cocktail reception and a silent auction as well as some dance lessons if anyone needed a couple extra dance moves for later that evening. Also as an added treat, the Ayazamana dance group performed many different dances from the different regions of Ecuador.

In attendance were Honorary Chairs David and Rhonda Cohen as well as Jennifer Rodriguez of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Philadelphia District Attorney candidate Richard Negrin. Also participating in the gala were Pedro Ramos of the Philadelphia Foundation, Romulo Diaz of PECO and Miriam Enriquez, Esq. of the Mayors Committee for Multicultural Affairs.



