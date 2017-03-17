Congreso Gala Latina 2017 (Photo Gallery)

Congreso's Annual Gala takes us to the city of Quito held at the Bellevue in downtown Philadelphia.  Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News

Congreso Gala Latina 2017 (Photo Gallery)

Music, dinner, dance, and networking brought many of the Latino community's business organizations together during this annual celebration.

By Peter Fitzpatrick
March 17, 2017

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Congreso objective is to strengthen Latino communities through social, economic, education and health services. The evening started with a cocktail reception and a silent auction as well as some dance lessons if anyone needed a couple extra dance moves for later that evening. Also as an added treat, the Ayazamana dance group performed many different dances from the different regions of Ecuador.

In attendance were Honorary Chairs David and Rhonda Cohen as well as Jennifer Rodriguez of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Philadelphia District Attorney candidate Richard Negrin. Also participating in the gala were Pedro Ramos of the Philadelphia Foundation, Romulo Diaz of PECO and Miriam Enriquez, Esq. of the Mayors Committee for Multicultural Affairs.

 


Congreso Gala Latina 2017 (Photo Gallery)


ALSO LISTED IN

More in Local

Congreso Gala Latina 2017 (Photo Gallery)
A trip to Holland at the Philadelphia Flower Show
The Philadelphia Flower Show Gala (Photo Gallery)
Winter Snowstorm 2017 (Photo Gallery)