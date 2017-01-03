Combining Law and Healthcare with Todd Rodriguez

Todd Rodriguez always knew he wanted to pursue a career in business. But his father, who was a physician, urged him to to pursue a career in law because it would allow him to interact with a variety of businesses or go into business himself.

“I wanted to be in the business community, but I wasn’t sure what area specifically that I wanted to go into. So this gave me a way to be in the business community without having to work for a single business,” says Rodriguez.

Currently serving as an Office Managing Partner of the Fox Rothschild Exton office, Rodriguez also serves as co-chair of the firm’s Health Law Practice. “Physicians play an important role in our society but are often underrepresented in terms of the business and legal perspective [...] Many private physician practices are very small and in a very heavily regulated industry and they don’t have the benefit of in-house counsel so they need the kind of guidance we provide to them,” Rodriguez said.

Prior to joining the firm, Rodriguez graduated from the Washington and Lee University School of Law and went on to work for a nationally recognized boutique regulatory health law firm. He currently is a member of American Health Lawyer Association and continues to dedicate his energy to providing quality representation to healthcare professionals.