Carolina Cabrera DiGiorgio named new Congreso CEO

In the 40th anniversary year of Congreso and after Cynthia Figueroa moved on her position in Mayor Kenney’s cabinet, The Board of Directors of Congreso de Latinos Unidos, also known as Congreso, announced they have selected Carolina Cabrera DiGiorgio, Esq. as President and CEO.

“After conducting a national search, I am delighted to welcome Carolina as the next President and CEO of Congreso” said Sid Smith, the current Chair of the Congreso Board.

Starting her position in February, she has been serving on the Board of Director’s of Congreso for the past seven years. She has also held prominent positions on the board, serving two years as a board chair.

Her previous position as a Director of Commerce for Montgomery County, PA she has extensive experience working with a number of sectors from the private sector to community and county government.

DiGiorgio has a lot of prominent associations in the city and state, currently serving as Governor Wolf’s Women’s Commission. She previously served in various civic commissions for the City of Philadelphia, while serving as a business lawyer for Stradley Ronon. Her time there was focused on nonprofit organizations, finance and real estate.

“She has the skills and passion to build upon Congreso’s outstanding reputation and its quality services seeking to strengthen Latino communities. Her dedication to the Board over the last seven years has resulted in increased financial sustainability and sophistication in how we think about our services and business model. In her new role, she no doubt will continue to strengthen this amazing organization,” the board said of DiGiorgio’s experience in a statement.

DiGiorgio seems to be equally excited about the experience, considering her

“I am honored by the opportunity to lead Congreso as its next CEO. I look forward to preserving the legacy and values of the organization while advancing quality services and advocacy efforts as we head into a new chapter together” said DiGiorgio.