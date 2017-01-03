Building from the ground up with Marin Arias

Martin Arias developed his entrepreneurial spirit while he was still young. And having built his career from then until now, Arias career has been marked by service and providing legal assistance to those who were once facing situations that are similar to the ones he found himself in when he was younger.

When Martin Arias’s father was laid off due to an injury, Arias took the initiative to take over his father’s construction business to support his family. Working while finishing high school and college, Arias dedicated his time to finding ways to be successful not only for himself but for his family. “He didn’t understand his rights, like worker’s comp or injuries. It was caused by a defecting a roof and we had no idea that there was insurance that could cover it. I had to support the family, so I know what’s like when the bread-winner gets injured, because basically we were immigrants and had nothing,” says Arias.

After graduating from the Boston University School of Law in 1993, Arias began working at a local firm in Miami and eventually moved to Philadelphia where he worked as a Assistant City Solicitor for the City of Philadelphia and also served as Senior Counsel for Comcast. After working there for a significant amount of time and being inspired to do work he felt helped people more directly, Arias began his own firm dedicated to helping those who have been injured at no fault of their own. “That’s why I do what I do. Because I understand hardworking immigrants that get injured and don’t know what to do.”