Ana Montalban gets comfortable

After getting her degree in International Relations, Ana Montalban combined her diverse skill set with work in the city. While taking a break, Montalban worked closely with Congreso de Latinos Unidos and Morgan Stanley and then decided to go to law school.

Always aware that she wanted to pursue a career in law, and ensure that she was helping others in the process, Ana Montalban says she’s always looking for opportunities at her current position with Greenberg Traurig LLP that allow her to help other people. “I’m helping build something but I’m not hurting the environment. I love building a project that people can enjoy and many times is necessary. Hospitals are necessary, roads are necessary, those kinds of things,” says Montalban of her achievements thus far.

And as a result, her career has been filled with several highlights from the installation of bike racks throughout the city, to other green initiatives. “Seeing the fruits of your labor is really rewarding. And sort of why I chose the field of law. And I hope to make a larger impact on my community in the future,” says Montalban.

When speaking of her experience as a Latina lawyer, Montalban shared that getting comfortable can sometimes be very difficult. “Sometimes you go into a room and you don’t see anyone like you but then you have to remind yourself that you are still capable.” By creating this sense of comfort internally, it has helped her propel herself in her career and she hopes to help younger Latinos looking to enter into the field. “It also inspired me to not only continue my own progression but to look out for other Latina’s and provide that same helping hand,” Montalban says.