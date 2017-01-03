Adriel Garcia encourages diversity

A graduate of Temple Law School, Adriel Garcia started his career with great promise. He finished his studies knowing that he wanted to help people through his legal practice. He began as a clinical student with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, where he developed examination and interview skills during his participation in preliminary hearings and municipal court trials.

During his studies, Garcia also interned with the Temple University General Counsel and was a summer associate at Stradley Ronon. Staying committed to being fully engaged in both his knowledge of law and fully engaging with Temple university, Garcia worked with the Temple Law Review. His dedication showed when he participated on the National Trial Team, as he eventually won the Peter James Johnson ‘49 National Civil Rights Trial Competition in 2012. Refusing to let this be his only accolade, Garcia was named an “outstanding oral advocate” while he was in the Temple Law’s Integrated Trial Advocacy Program.

Garcia has expressed not only a love for law but a resolution to pursue his career even when he was originally following a different track. But following his own instincts and deciding that on law, Garcia knew he could succeed.

Garcia’s career in law was further solidified when he started his career with Stradley Ronon after serving as an intern. Outside of his daily work, Garcia is a member of the Philadelphia Diversity Law Group and the Stradley Ronon Diversity Group. He’s stated he hopes that he can, “encourage others to pursue their dreams, whether it’s as a lawyer or outside of law,” Garcia says.