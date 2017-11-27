Support Latino education on Giving Tuesday

While there are endless worthy initiatives that your generosity on Giving Tuesday would rightly benefit, consider this year supporting Latinos in higher education.

A recent analysis from Pew Research Center finds that Latinos are enrolling in college at higher rates than ever before with 47 percent of Hispanic high school graduates between the ages of 18 and 24 pursuing higher education from 1996 through 2016.

However, the college completion rate for Latinos remains low compared to other groups. As of 2014, only 15 percent of Hispanics held a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to Asians (63 percent), whites (41 percent) and African-Americans (22 percent).

One of the reasons for this lack of completion is financial hurdles. Here a handful of organizations where your contributions will directly help Latino students in need to achieve their goals.

HITEC Foundation

With its #ChangeOurStory campaign, the Hispanic IT Executive Council (HITEC) aims to promote Hispanic education and awareness in the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), disciplines in which Latinos are underrepresented. For information on how to donate, click here.

HITEC Foundation - #ChangeOurStory Video of HITEC Foundation - #ChangeOurStory

Prospanica Foundation Scholarship

Prospanica, or the Association of Hispanic Professionals, offers a number of scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 for Latinos pursuing a master’s degree, and $1,500 for undergraduate students. For information on how to donate, click here.

ALPFA Scholarship Program

The Association of Latino Professionals for America has awarded $1.4 million in scholarships since 2005. If you donate, your contribution will help fund up to 45 college-level scholarships in 2018. For information on how to donate, click here.

Latino Luncheon of Chester County

Benefit local Hispanic students by supporting this scholarship organized by a Latino networking group in Chester County. The Latino Luncheon collective provides four scholarships of $1,500 per year (with hopes of providing more) to Hispanic students in need attending West Chester University or Immaculata University. For information on how to donate, click here.

Chester County group paves way for future Latino leaders Video of Chester County group paves way for future Latino leaders

Hispanic Scholarship Fund

The Hispanic Scholarship Fund awards scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 to Latino students based on merit and relative need with an emphasis on STEM majors. For information on how to donate, click here.

Golden Door Scholars

This organization invests in education and career access specifically for undocumented students. For information on how to donate, click here.

MALDEF

The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is a legal Latino civil rights organization. Among other initiatives, the group awards five to 15 scholarships of $5,000 per year to deserving law students who aim to advance the civil rights of Latinos in the U.S. For information on how to donate, click here.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute

CHCI aims to develop the next generation of Latino leaders. The organization’s range of services and educational programs annually benefit more than half a million Hispanic students, educators and parents. For information on how to donate, click here.