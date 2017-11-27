Support Latino education on Giving Tuesday
As the commercialism of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday begins to dissipate, Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28 reminds us that there are plenty of good causes that need our help.
While there are endless worthy initiatives that your generosity on Giving Tuesday would rightly benefit, consider this year supporting Latinos in higher education.
A recent analysis from Pew Research Center finds that Latinos are enrolling in college at higher rates than ever before with 47 percent of Hispanic high school graduates between the ages of 18 and 24 pursuing higher education from 1996 through 2016.
However, the college completion rate for Latinos remains low compared to other groups. As of 2014, only 15 percent of Hispanics held a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to Asians (63 percent), whites (41 percent) and African-Americans (22 percent).
One of the reasons for this lack of completion is financial hurdles. Here a handful of organizations where your contributions will directly help Latino students in need to achieve their goals.
HITEC Foundation
With its #ChangeOurStory campaign, the Hispanic IT Executive Council (HITEC) aims to promote Hispanic education and awareness in the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), disciplines in which Latinos are underrepresented. For information on how to donate, click here.
Prospanica Foundation Scholarship
Prospanica, or the Association of Hispanic Professionals, offers a number of scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 for Latinos pursuing a master’s degree, and $1,500 for undergraduate students. For information on how to donate, click here.
ALPFA Scholarship Program
The Association of Latino Professionals for America has awarded $1.4 million in scholarships since 2005. If you donate, your contribution will help fund up to 45 college-level scholarships in 2018. For information on how to donate, click here.
Latino Luncheon of Chester County
Benefit local Hispanic students by supporting this scholarship organized by a Latino networking group in Chester County. The Latino Luncheon collective provides four scholarships of $1,500 per year (with hopes of providing more) to Hispanic students in need attending West Chester University or Immaculata University. For information on how to donate, click here.
Hispanic Scholarship Fund
The Hispanic Scholarship Fund awards scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 to Latino students based on merit and relative need with an emphasis on STEM majors. For information on how to donate, click here.
Golden Door Scholars
This organization invests in education and career access specifically for undocumented students. For information on how to donate, click here.
MALDEF
The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is a legal Latino civil rights organization. Among other initiatives, the group awards five to 15 scholarships of $5,000 per year to deserving law students who aim to advance the civil rights of Latinos in the U.S. For information on how to donate, click here.
Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute
CHCI aims to develop the next generation of Latino leaders. The organization’s range of services and educational programs annually benefit more than half a million Hispanic students, educators and parents. For information on how to donate, click here.
What do you think about this story?