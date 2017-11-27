Advertisement

Support Latino education on Giving Tuesday

Despite higher enrollment numbers, Latinos are completing college degrees at a lower rate than other groups. 

Despite higher enrollment numbers, Latinos are completing college degrees at a lower rate than other groups. 

Support Latino education on Giving Tuesday

As the commercialism of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday begins to dissipate, Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28 reminds us that there are plenty of good causes that need our help.


By John N. McGuire
November 27, 2017

While there are endless worthy initiatives that your generosity on Giving Tuesday would rightly benefit, consider this year supporting Latinos in higher education.

A recent analysis from Pew Research Center finds that Latinos are enrolling in college at higher rates than ever before with 47 percent of Hispanic high school graduates between the ages of 18 and 24 pursuing higher education from 1996 through 2016.

However, the college completion rate for Latinos remains low compared to other groups. As of 2014, only 15 percent of Hispanics held a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to Asians (63 percent), whites (41 percent) and African-Americans (22 percent).

One of the reasons for this lack of completion is financial hurdles. Here a handful of organizations where your contributions will directly help Latino students in need to achieve their goals.

HITEC Foundation

With its #ChangeOurStory campaign, the Hispanic IT Executive Council (HITEC) aims to promote Hispanic education and awareness in the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), disciplines in which Latinos are underrepresented. For information on how to donate, click here

HITEC Foundation - #ChangeOurStory

Prospanica Foundation Scholarship

Prospanica, or the Association of Hispanic Professionals, offers a number of scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 for Latinos pursuing a master’s degree, and $1,500 for undergraduate students. For information on how to donate, click here

ALPFA Scholarship Program

The Association of Latino Professionals for America has awarded $1.4 million in scholarships  since 2005. If you donate, your contribution will help fund up to 45 college-level scholarships in 2018. For information on how to donate, click here.

Latino Luncheon of Chester County

Benefit local Hispanic students by supporting this scholarship organized by a Latino networking group in Chester County. The Latino Luncheon collective provides four scholarships of $1,500 per year (with hopes of providing more) to Hispanic students in need attending West Chester University or Immaculata University. For information on how to donate, click here.

Chester County group paves way for future Latino leaders

Hispanic Scholarship Fund

The Hispanic Scholarship Fund awards scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 to Latino students based on merit and relative need with an emphasis on STEM majors. For information on how to donate, click here.

Golden Door Scholars

This organization invests in education and career access specifically for undocumented students. For information on how to donate, click here.

MALDEF

The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is a legal Latino civil rights organization. Among other initiatives, the group awards five to 15 scholarships of $5,000 per year to deserving law students who aim to advance the civil rights of Latinos in the U.S. For information on how to donate, click here.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute

CHCI aims to develop the next generation of Latino leaders. The organization’s range of services and educational programs annually benefit more than half a million Hispanic students, educators and parents. For information on how to donate, click here.

TAGS
Latinos in Higher Education
scholarships
giving tuesday
pew research center
CONGRESSIONAL HISPANIC CAUCUS INSTITUTE
MALDEF
GOLDEN DOOR SCHOLARS
hispanic scholarship fund
HITEC
latino luncheon of chester county
ALPFA
Prospanica
by John McGuire
 11/27/2017 - 15:44
in

What do you think about this story?

More in Leadership

Deborah Santiago is the former Deputy Director for the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanic Americans.
How to advance Latino achievement in higher education
Leslie Richards, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, accepted the Friend of Chile Award on behalf of Governor Tom Wolf, who was unable to attend the ceremony.
Chilean and American Chamber honors Governor Wolf
Cristian Ochoa (center) was awarded one of four $1500 scholarships this year from the Latino Luncheon of Chester County group, including co-organizers Nelly Jimenez-Arevalo (left) and Leonard Rivera (right). John N. McGuire / AL DÍA News
Chester County group paves way for future Latino leaders
Jose Gomez is a Vice President at Wells Fargo and leader within the company’s Enterprise Information Technology division.
Wells Fargo VP is a champion for Hispanic inclusion