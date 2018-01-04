HITEC seeks to honor Hispanic IT executives

The Hispanic IT Executive Council (HITEC) is working to recognize outstanding IT professionals of Hispanic descent, and the organization wants to hear from you.

The group is seeking nominations for its HITEC 50 Award, which honors the 50 most influential Hispanic executives in the IT industry around the world. HITEC has compiled the list since 2011.

The award is designed to promote the achievements of Hispanic professionals who excel in the business of technology. Nominees must be executive level employees of IT companies that are based in or operate in Latin America or the Iberian Peninsula.

Nominees must be of Hispanic descent or origin, residing in Latin America or Spain. Hispanic IT executives residing in the U.S. will also be accepted as long as they have responsibility in Latin America or the Iberian Peninsula.

For a full list of nomination criteria and to make a nomination, click here.

HITEC will accept nominations until January 15. The awards ceremony will be held on March 15 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas during the Dallas Leadership Summit, hosted by AT&T.

Since 2009, HITEC has been working to promote diversity and Hispanic leadership in corporate tech institutions. The global organization is comprised of senior business and IT executives, including executives of Global 1000 corporations and leaders from a number of the largest Hispanic-owned IT companies in the Americas.

“We’re all passionate about the same thing,” said Andre Arbelaez, President Emeritus of HITEC, in a promotional video for the organization. “Pushing up our members and pulling up our young rising stars, all the way down to the high school level and up.”

In November, HITEC launched its Silicon Valley Leadership Summit. The sold out three-day conference, hosted by Intuit in Mountain View, California, included presentations, speakers and discussions. The same week, the group held its HITEC 100 Awards Gala in Santa Clara, California.