Advertisement

Latino Medical Professionals Honor Local Students

Maria Elisa Smith Gonzales (center) was one of three Latino students awarded a scholarship at the annual SILAMP Gala. (Courtesy Photo)

Maria Elisa Smith Gonzales (center) was one of three Latino students awarded a scholarship at the annual SILAMP Gala. Also pictured are SILAMP President Natalia Ortiz (center-left), President and CEO of the Philadelphia College of Physicians Dr. George Wohlreich (right) and Ortiz's niece Isabella. (courtesy photo)

Latino Medical Professionals Honor Local Students

The Society of Ibero Latin American Professionals (SILAMP) held its annual gala in November. 


By John N. McGuire
December 15, 2017

A local group is doing its part to help boost Latino representation in the medical fields. 

Members of the Society of Ibero Latin American Professionals (SILAMP) gathered on Nov. 18 for the group's annual gala at the Hilton Hotel on City Line Avenue in Philadelphia. As SILAMP has done every year since 2000, the group awarded scholarships to exceptional Latino students. This year, three students received scholarships of $1,000 each. 

  • Karina Grullon-Perez, a pre-medical student at Pennsylvania State University. She was introduced by cardiologist Dr. Maribel Hernandez.

  • Maria Elisa Smith Gonzales, a student of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. She was introduced by Dr. George Wohlreich, President and CEO of the Philadelphia College of Physicians.

  • Nahaly Rodriguez, who attends the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. She was introduced by Dr. Erik Juarez.

In addition, runner-ups for the scholarship were also honored at the event: Larissa Flores of the Kornberg School of Dentistry at Temple University and Camilo Zulaga, a pre-medical student at Temple University. 

“We want to help these students to have advantages,” said SILAMP President Natalia Ortiz. “To open the door for them so they can get connected with key leaders that can help them, or guide them and mentor them through their career so they can succeed.”

The group also recognized area doctors who have worked to assist Puerto Rico after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, including gynecologist Dr. Lissette Gutierrez, who traveled to the island to provide medical services after the hurricane, as well as Dr. Xilma Ortiz, a pediatric neurologist at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia who coordinated an ongoing effort to send medical supplies to Puerto Rico.

Paintings by Mexican artist Ana Rosa Hernandez were also on display at the gala. 

Founded in Philadelphia in 1991, SILAMP is a group comprised of medical professionals and healthcare providers in the Delaware Valley, as well as New York, who aim to share ideas and promote Latino achievement in the medical world.


SILAMP Gala


Scholarship recipient Nahaly Rodriguez (left) and Dr. Erik Juarez (right). (courtesy photo)
Honoree Larissa Flores (right), introduced by Dr. Cesar Fabiani (center). (courtesy photo)
The artwork of Mexican artist Ana Rosa Hernandez was on display at the gala. (courtesy photo)
Scholarship recipient Karina Grullon-Perez (left) and Dr. Maribel Hernandez (right). (courtesy photo)
Honoree Camilo Zulanga is introduced by former SILAMP President Manuel Cordero. (courtesy photo)
Dr. Lissette Gutierrez (courtesy photo)
Dr. Xilma Ortiz, a pediatric neurologist at the Children's Hosptal of Philadelphia. (courtesy photo)

TAGS
SILAMP
SOCIETY OF IBERO LATIN AMERICAN MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS
by John McGuire
 12/15/2017 - 15:55
in

What do you think about this story?

More in Leadership

Jimmy Duran, Priscilla Jimenez, Luis Cortés, and Caroline Cruz. Photographed by Samantha Laub for AL DÍA News. 
118 Years Later, And Latinos Finally Begin To Be Visible in Pennsylvania's 'Upper Crust'
Hispanics represent 18 percent of the U.S. population but comprise only 4 percent of the nation’s lawyers.
Aspiring Latino Lawyers Wanted
Deborah Santiago is the co-founder, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Excelencia in Education. Samantha Laub / AL DÍA News
Latinos in Higher Education: An American Opportunity
Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the activist who could become Pennsylvania's next second lady, challenges the anti-immigrant rhetoric that has invaded the U.S. political spectrum. Samantha Laub / AL DÍA News
The Undocumented Story of Gisele Barreto Fetterman