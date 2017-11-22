How to advance Latino achievement in higher education

Latino students in the U.S. are pursuing higher education at a larger rate than ever before, but what can be done to ensure more of these students complete their college degrees?

What opportunities to better serve Latino students are available to educational institutions? And how can we promote the understanding that advancing the achievement of these students does not mean hindering the success of others?

Renowned Latina education expert Deborah Santiago will join AL DÍA News next week for a forum to examine questions such as these. As the former Deputy Director for the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanic Americans, Santiago’s research has influenced policy on state and national levels.

Santiago is also the co-founder, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Excelencia in Education, an organization that advances the success of Latinos in higher education through data-driven analysis and by advocating for institutional practices that support the academic achievement of Latino students.

The forum, titled “Advancing Latino Success in Higher Education: What We Know and What We Can Do,” will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Pyramid Club, 1735 Market Street, 52nd Floor.

With her presentation, Santiago hopes to “inform and inspire and compel action.”

“I want to bring an institutional perspective that can arm those who are working in institutions with what they can do to improve Latino student success where they are,” Santiago said. “With whatever perch they have.”

Through framing the issues facing Latino students and by providing examples, Santiago will instruct educators on ways they can promote a better understanding at their institutions about the needs of Latino students, and how they can create a space within their schools to address these needs.

Santiago knows race and ethnicity are not always the most comfortable topics to discuss, but she invites educators to join her in analyzing these subjects to foster educational environments that are beneficial for all.

“This is an opportunity for us to be brave and talk about race and ethnicity while we’re talking about educational success and attainment,” Santiago said. “What describes us doesn’t divide us unless we let that happen.”

To register for this event, click here.