Excelencia Hispanic Business Award honorees announced

Jennifer Rodríguez is President and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. 

Jennifer Rodríguez is President and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. 

The awards ceremony will take place at the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s annual Alegria Ball.


By John N. McGuire
January 04, 2018

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) has announced the 2018 Excelencia Hispanic Business Award honorees.

The ceremony will be held at the Alegria Ball, an annual fundraising event organized by the chamber.

With the Excelencia Hispanic Business Awards, GPHCC recognizes and celebrates the successful initiatives, achievements and contributions from businesses and professionals in the Philadelphia region’s Latino community.

This year’s honorees are:

  • Hispanic Business of the Year: South Philly Barbacoa and El Compadre Restaurant

  • Hispanic Professional of the Year: Javier Garcia, Senior Vice President of Multicultural Services, Xfinity

  • Corporate Initiative of the Year: Garces Group and Garces Foundation

The Alegria Ball takes place Friday, February 9, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Atrium at the Curtis Center, 601 Walnut Street.

According to GPHCC, “Alegria Ball's elegant atmosphere creates a perfect setting where aspiring business owners have an ideal opportunity to rub shoulder to shoulder with top-tier executives in Philadelphia and beyond!”

To learn more about the ball and to register for the event, click here.

GPHCC organizes educational programs, events and a variety of services to promote the economic growth and advancement of Hispanic professionals and Latino-owned businesses throughout the Philadelphia region.

