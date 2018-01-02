Advertisement

Amazon to acquire Target?

Amazon is currently considering proposals to open a second North American headquarters. 

Amazon is currently considering proposals to open a second North American headquarters. 

Amazon to acquire Target?

Is the mammoth Internet company targeting the second-largest discount retailer in the U.S?


By John N. McGuire
January 02, 2018

A prominent tech analyst has made a huge prediction about the future of Amazon.

According to a report from Fortune, Gene Munster, co-founder of Loup Venture, speculates that Amazon will acquire Target Corporation in 2018. The theory comes with substantial implications for the U.S. economy as Target is the second-largest discount retailer in the country (behind Walmart). 

The prediction seems appropriate considering Amazon will soon expand its presence by opening a second North American headquarters. In 2017, the Seattle-based Internet company began the search for potential locations through a bidding process. A decision has yet to be made. 

Amazon will invest billions of dollars into the new location. The company expects the headquarters will create about 50,000 jobs. 

Philadelphia is one of the 238 cities to submit a proposal for Amazon's second headquarters. To highlight Philadelphia's compatibility with the project, the city ran a campaign (#PhillyDelivers) before the submission deadline in October to promote Philadelphia's livability, diversity, talent pool and global connectivity. 

TAGS
Amazon
Target
by John McGuire
 01/02/2018 - 12:47
in
Banner Image: 
ON TARGET
Banner Headline: 
ON TARGET
Banner Image caption: 
ON TARGET

What do you think about this story?

More in Entrepreneurship

Javier Palomarez is the President and CEO of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Hispanic Chamber President Supports Tax Reform
Bannon
Breitbart readership hits all time high
According to Pew Research Center, 74% of nonwhite adults are use social media for news.  
Influx of U.S. minorities use social media for news
Pennsylvania fared relatively well in terms of quality of life and business costs, but suffered from poor scores in regulatory environment and labor supply.
Pennsylvania mediocre for business