Ensuring Latino success in higher education presents opportunities

For Deborah Santiago, there are no challenges in better serving Latinos in higher education; there are only opportunities.

That’s the message the renowned Latina education expert delivered to the 50 or so higher education professionals and stakeholders gathered on Thursday for the AL DÍA News forum, “Advancing Latino Success in Higher Education: What We Know and What We Can Do.”

As the former Deputy Director for the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanic Americans, Santiago’s research has influenced policy on state and national levels. She is also the co-founder, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Excelencia in Education, an organization that advances the success of Latinos in higher education through data-driven analysis and by advocating for institutional practices that support the academic achievement of Latino students.

Across the country, Latino students are pursuing higher education at a greater rate than ever before, but retention rates remain low compared to other groups. Santiago noted that only 15 percent of Latinos hold a bachelor’s degree or higher compared to the national average of 39 percent.

“That’s an attainment gap that creates an opportunity for action,” Santiago said.

The educator broke down what it means for an institution to serve Latino students into three components: data, practice, leadership.

To explain the importance of data, Santiago asked the education professionals in attendance some questions. Are their institutions keeping track not only of their Latino enrollment rates, but retainment and graduation rates as well? Are these institutions giving adequate financial support to Latino students, and does the institution’s faculty reflect the diversity of the student population?

Santiago asked her audience to consider whether their schools are intentionally including Latinos in their practices, and if so, is there evidence that this participation is affecting student success? And, if students are not participating in these practices, why not?

An educational institution’s leadership must be committed to better serving Latino students to do so in a meaningful way, but Santiago noted that this commitment cannot end with a school’s president or board. It is critical for an institution’s staff and administration to agree upon and implement a vision, working together toward a goal of ensuring the success of Latino students “as part of serving all.”

Long-form, in-depth coverage of this event will appear in the Dec. 6 print edition of AL DÍA News.