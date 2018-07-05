Latino professional organizations host summer mixer

SILAMP President Natalia Ortiz addresses the crowd gathered at the summer social mixer. (Peter Fitzpatrick)

Latino professionals in the legal, business and medical fields gathered for a networking event on June 27.


By Peter Fitzpatrick
July 05, 2018

The Society of Ibero-Latin American Medical Professionals (SILAMP), together with Prospanica-Philadelphia and the Hispanic Bar Association of Pennsylvania (HBAPA) gathered on the evening of June 27 on the rooftop of the Collins in Center City to celebrate the first edition of the "Summer Social," a networking event for the Latino professionals. The objective of the meeting was to create a support network for the legal, business and medical sectors and to discuss the ways each group supports the Latino community. 


Natalia Ortiz, MD, directs talks to the attendees of the "Summer Social" mixer
Nataly Santos
Jacqueline Romero and Juvencio Gonzalez
Chris Hernandez and Lauren Nicole Fischer
Julia Rosa, Melissa Dennis and Shane Ace
Jennifer Gomez-Hardy, Maria Bermudez and Priscilla Jimenez
Becky Newsom and Marji Guerrero
Liliana Ramirez and Gabriella Paez
Alessa Torres, Janice Sued and Melissa Martinez
An aspect of the event that took place in a penthouse in Collins Apartments
Andrew Harley and Evan Barenbaum
Wilson Gualpa, Carlos Montoya and Tom Warnock
Zahira Colon, Millie Shah and Triph Kumar
Pretty Martinez, Janice Sued Argestiny and Sherlyn Martinez
Fernando Rivera and Daniel La Luz
Ayana Bowman, Leah Cilo and Tiffany Nicholson

 

