Latino professional organizations host summer mixer

The Society of Ibero-Latin American Medical Professionals (SILAMP), together with Prospanica-Philadelphia and the Hispanic Bar Association of Pennsylvania (HBAPA) gathered on the evening of June 27 on the rooftop of the Collins in Center City to celebrate the first edition of the "Summer Social," a networking event for the Latino professionals. The objective of the meeting was to create a support network for the legal, business and medical sectors and to discuss the ways each group supports the Latino community.



