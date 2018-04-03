Comcast executive is one of the most powerful Latinas in business

The Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) has named Myrna Soto of Comcast the 25th most powerful Latina in business.

ALPFA detailed the rankings in its second annual “50 Most Powerful Latinas in Business” list in Fortune in March. According to the article, this year’s list “prioritizes women leading large public companies with significant global operating roles, rather than c-level staff roles,” then “ranks Latina women operating large private firms and, finally, entrepreneurs who have successfully scaled their businesses into the middle market.”

Soto, who serves as Corporate SVP and Global Chief Security Officer for Comcast, is based in Philadelphia. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, Comcast is the third largest employer in the Philadelphia region with nearly 15,000 employees.

In her role with the telecommunications giant, Soto’s responsibilities include ensuring that the entirety of Comcast’s information and technology assets remain secure. Beyond Comcast, Soto is vice chair of the board of the Hispanic IT Executive Council (HITEC), a group that works to promote diversity and Hispanic leadership in corporate tech institutions.

Soto also serves as a member of boards for a number of companies, including the board of directors for Spirit Airlines.

Topping ALPFA’s 2018 list of powerful Latinas is Geisha Williams, President and CEO of PG&E, one of the largest combined electricity and natural gas companies in the nation.

For the full "50 Most Powerful Latinas in Business" list, click here.