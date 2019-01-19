AL DÍA Top Doctors Award Winners selected

On Jan. 17, an advisory board selected the four Top Doctors Award Winners, in advance of the AL DÍA Doctors Forum and Reception, which will take place Jan. 24.

The honorees are:

Dr. Alberto Esquenazi

Dr. Esquenazi is the chairman of the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation at MossRehab of the Einstein Healthcare Network. He earned his M.D. from the National Autonomous University of Mexico School of Medicine in Mexico City, Mexico.

Dr. Matilde Irigoyen

Dr. Irigoyen is a practicing pediatrician in Philadelphia who received her medical degree from the University of Buenos Aires, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She currently practices as a pediatrician providing primary care as part of the Einstein Healthcare Network.

Dr. Max Mercado

A specialist in internal medicine, Dr. Mercado earned his medical degree from Central del Caribe University, Bayamón, Puerto Rico. On June 16, 2018, he was inaugurated as the 157th president of the Philadelphia County Medical Society.

Dr. Jesse Roman

Dr. Roman received his M.D. from the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine in San Juan, Puerto Rico. In January of 2018, he was appointed CEO of the Jane and Leonard Korman Respiratory Institute, a collaboration of Jefferson Health and National Jewish Health.