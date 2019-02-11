NBC10 and Telemundo62 open submissions for Project Innovation grants

Eligible nonprofit organizations in the Greater Philadelphia area can apply by Feb. 15 for one of several grants totaling $225,000 from NBC10, Telemundo62, and the NBCUniversal Foundation.

The “Project Innovation” grants are designed to fund organizations that are creating change and utilizing distinctive and successful methods in one of four key areas: community engagement; culture of inclusion; next generation storytellers; and youth education.

After the window to submit applications closes on Feb. 15, a selection process will be held, with final awardees announced in April 2019.

Links to the application are available online in English and Spanish.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with the NBCUniversal Foundation to recognize local non-profits that are making an impact in the Greater Philadelphia region,” said Ric Harris, President and General Manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62, in a press release. “Through Project Innovation, NBC10 and Telemundo62 can help the organizations that are working to solve everyday problems by addressing local community issues in an innovative way.”

The 2018 Project Innovation Grant awardees included: Hopeworks N’ Camden, Inc.; Live Connections; String Theory Schools; Support Center for Child Advocates; Tech Impact; YWCA of Buck’s County.

Including the Greater Philadelphia region, the NBCUniversal Foundation and NBCUniversal-owned television stations will be awarding nearly $2.5 million in a total of 11 markets throughout the country. All of the eligible non-profits must be physically located in the specific geographic markets and provide services to those geographic areas, as well as have an annual operating budget of more than $100,000.