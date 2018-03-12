Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber to host 28th Annual Meeting

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) will hold its 28th Annual Meeting on Thursday, March 22.

The chamber refers to the event as “one of the region’s largest gatherings of executives, business owners, and civic leaders in the Latino community.” Here, GPHCC will highlight the contributions that the organization has made over the past year in addressing the challenges faced by the Hispanic business community and unveil its vision for continuing this service in the forthcoming year.

“This is your best opportunity to meet and network with the Chamber's leadership, board of directors, stakeholders and members,” according to GPHCC.

The Annual Meeting runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Taller Puertorriqueño, 2600 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia 19133.

The cost of the event $20 for GPHCC members, $35 for non-members.

For more information about the 28th Annual Meeting of GPHCC, including how to register, click here.